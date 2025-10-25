Isla Fisher has broken her silence on Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's recent split — and her reaction says it all.

The "Now You See Me" actress admitted she was stunned to learn her friend had filed for divorce from the country music star after nearly two decades of marriage.

Fisher shared her thoughts during the October 23 episode of Dana Carvey and David Spade's "Fly on the Wall" podcast.

While discussing her own recent separation from Sacha Baron Cohen, Carvey asked how she felt about seeing Kidman go through a similar experience.

"I'm really, really, really shocked," Fisher said plainly. "I have left a message, I have not connected yet, but I don't really wanna comment on that because there are children involved." She added softly, "Tough times to be in the public eye."

Her words come just weeks after Kidman officially filed for divorce from Urban on September 30, 2025, citing "irreconcilable differences."

According to the NY Post, the Oscar-winning actress, 58, and the country singer, 57, had been married since 2006 and share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Reports surfaced that the couple had been living separately since early summer, with Urban reportedly moving into his own home in Nashville.

Sources close to the pair told outlets that Kidman was "trying to save things," but the relationship had reached its breaking point.

The couple's split shocked many in Hollywood, including close friends like Fisher, who described her surprise as genuine.

Fisher, 49, can relate to the public scrutiny surrounding a high-profile breakup.

The actress finalized her own divorce from actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen in June 2025, after separating in late 2023. The two were married for 13 years and share three children.

While reflecting on her own journey, Fisher admitted that navigating a breakup under the spotlight isn't easy.

Still, she refrained from speculating about Kidman and Urban's situation, focusing instead on showing empathy and respect for their family's privacy.

Despite the personal challenges, Fisher is keeping busy. She's promoting her upcoming film "Now You See Me: Now You Don't," the third installment in the hit franchise, Yahoo reported.

The movie — which reunites her with Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman — is set to premiere on November 14, 2025.