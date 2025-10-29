Taylor​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Swift figuring out how to keep people's attention with her characters on stage took a while, a lot of self-control and some help from outside.

To confront the issue which has been with her for a long time, she worked with movement expert Mandy Moore, the choreographer of her record-breaking Eras ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Tour.

According to The New York Times, Moore said Swift had "gotten a bad rap for a long time about her dancing," which caused her to become "really in her head."

Rebuilding Confidence On Stage

Moore explained that their work together centered on building confidence rather than perfection. She shifted Swift's focus toward her natural rhythm, saying they looked at "how movement was already manifesting in her body, the way she naturally wanted to move."

From there, they refined smaller details such as shoulder positioning and posture.

The choreographer said she admired Swift's drive and focus, describing her as "tenacious" and "very clear about what she wants."

Moore​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ pointed out that Swift was very energetic in her efforts to make sure that each gesture was real and referred to the procedure as a sort of a mix between the director giving technical instructions and the artist expressing herself.

Swift previously has only been too honest about her being uncomfortable on the stage, nevertheless, she treated the working with the team as a development of her ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌art.

Moore said the star's willingness to learn and her awareness of her public image helped her transform how she performed live.

Never realized how bad of a dancer Taylor Swift was… pic.twitter.com/ZovOLfoP6I — @amuse (@amuse) January 3, 2025

A New Era Of Performance And Reflection

Swift's renewed confidence comes as she continues to expand her career beyond music. Her upcoming six-part docuseries, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era, premieres December 12 on Disney+.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ series provides, in her words, "an intimate look" into her life while she was on the worldwide tour and is basically a grab of the moments with Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch.

A new concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show, will also be released in Vancouver, capturing her closing performance. The two ventures, therefore, are the end points of the incredible journey that has been one of the most successful tours ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ever.

Swift shared on X that she wanted to preserve "every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives." The films, she said, were meant to document not only the scale of the shows but also the emotion behind them.