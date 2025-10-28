King​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Charles is under more fire after the news broke that if Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson decide to move out of Royal Lodge, they could each be given a separate residence.

They have been living together in a 30-room mansion in Windsor which they have been sharing for nearly two ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌decades.

A source claimed that after a long period of tension Andrew has finally decided to leave the property.

However, he and Ferguson have made a supposed request that Andrew be given a home at Frogmore Cottage and Fergie at Adelaide Cottage. The plan has sparked the anger of both the insiders of the royal family and the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌public.

Expert Calls Plan 'Brazen' and 'Tone-Deaf'

Royal commentator Jennie Bond told The Mirror that granting the couple's request would be "a serious mistake." She questioned whether Andrew and Ferguson "are completely deaf to public opinion," pointing to the public backlash over their continued royal privileges despite years of scandal.

Bond said it "beggars belief" that the pair would expect two new residences within Windsor Great Park, adding, "They should be made to fend for themselves and not rely on the King or the goodwill of the Crown Estate."

Public reaction has been overwhelmingly negative, especially after it emerged that Andrew has lived at Royal Lodge under a long-term lease costing a "peppercorn" rent since 2003.

He reportedly paid $10 million for renovations but now benefits from what many call a taxpayer-subsidized lifestyle.

Ongoing Fallout and Negotiations

The King's efforts to move Andrew out of Royal Lodge date back to early 2023, when Frogmore Cottage—vacated by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—was first offered to him.

Andrew initially rejected the offer but appears to have changed his stance following renewed scrutiny of his association with Jeffrey Epstein and the publication of Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir Nobody's Girl.

Ferguson, who has lived at Royal Lodge since 2008, is reportedly "on edge" about her future. Friends told The Daily Mail she "has nowhere to go or anyone else to go with" if Andrew leaves.

The former Duchess of York, who has battled both breast and skin cancer, is said to be "absolutely bereft" and "embarrassed" by the lingering Epstein scandal.

Despite denials from those close to the couple that they are "demanding" new homes, palace insiders maintain that the King is unwilling to meet their terms.

"No demands have been made," one source told the Mail, claiming the idea of separate homes was raised early in talks by "the other side."

King Charles has been heckled by a protester over his brother Prince Andrew's ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein while greeting royal fans during a cathedral visit in England.



For more news, visit: https://t.co/JpTsni2Vfb pic.twitter.com/2VgneUTXDH — SBS News (@SBSNews) October 28, 2025

The Palace's Dilemma

Royal aides say the monarch has been patient but firm about his brother's living situation. Andrew's reluctance to downsize has reportedly frustrated Charles, who believes the upkeep of Royal Lodge—along with its public symbolism—has worsened Andrew's reputation.

Some in royal circles argue that providing Ferguson with a smaller home, like Adelaide Cottage, could prevent her from writing another tell-all book. She has published two autobiographies, and the palace remains wary of another insider account.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment publicly, but insiders insist the King's priority is to protect the monarchy's image amid rising public anger. "It's an audacious demand," one palace figure said.