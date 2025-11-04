Even with millions watching, Justin Bieber keeps his offstage life private. At 31, the singer has a small inner circle in Hollywood.

Daily Mail reported he is a regular at The League, an exclusive basketball club in Los Angeles where stars and creatives meet to play and socialize.

The pop star plays on Team Skylark, named after his fashion brand, alongside founder Ron Abaekobe.

"[Bieber is] super spiritual, one of the most down-to-earth people I know," Abaekobe told the outlet. "He's a people lover and all about love. It's really cool to have these spiritual conversations... I think it's been really cool to know that part of him."

Faith plays a central role in Bieber's approach. Before each game, he reportedly leads his team in a freestyle prayer. Abaekobe said the practice aligns the group's energy and sets the tone for the game.

"In the moment, [Bieber is] freestyling, giving thanks, giving appreciation, asking for everyone's better health and really just making sure everyone's protected," he said.

Justin Bieber brought the vibes to The League last night. 🔥 The "Daisies" singer was dancing & blasting music all night long in a VIP section of SRGN Studios in LA while cheering on Team SKYLRK. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/nqlgHv3AEZ — Page Six (@PageSix) October 10, 2025

Family and Close Connections

Bieber's wife, Hailey, frequently joins him at The League. She reportedly often visits the backroom to congratulate the team after games, a gesture Abaekobe described as supportive yet separate from the public activities.

"There was a huge moment in the locker room after the game... Justin played phenomenal. There was an energy in the room that we couldn't miss," Abaekobe said.

The League first welcomed Bieber in its second season after a mutual acquaintance introduced the concept to him over dinner. Abaekobe recalled that Bieber played consistently for eight weeks and formed a close friendship beyond the court.

"We are discussing things that I never even say out loud," Abaekobe said.

A VIP Experience and a Controlled Public View

The weekly games have hosted names such as Diplo and Machine Gun Kelly. MemeHouse Productions livestreams the events, giving fans a controlled glimpse into the otherwise private gathering. Zylo Hefferan of MemeHouse described it as a hybrid of Soho House and elite basketball leagues.

Aside from basketball, Bieber has started streaming on Twitch, sharing curated aspects of his life. Abaekobe said this allows fans to see a grounded side of the singer.

"You get to see how he calibrates his mind, and where his moral compass is... he's actually one of the doper people I know," he said.