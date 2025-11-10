Fashion influencer Danielle Bernstein, known for her brand "WeWoreWhat," is once again in hot water—this time for her alleged mistreatment of a former employee.

Hairstylist Devin Sutherland has accused the 33-year-old designer of being "controlling" and stingy during their time working together between 2017 and 2019.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Sutherland claimed that working for Bernstein was far from glamorous.

She alleged that the influencer often chose the cheapest travel arrangements, even making her sleep on a couch during work trips.

"Even when we would travel, she would get me on the cheapest flight possible, and then make me sleep on the couch in her hotel room," Sutherland said.

According to PageSix, Sutherland also shared that Bernstein allegedly refused to cover her transportation expenses. "When I asked her to pay for my Uber, she told me, 'Most people take the train, babe,'" she recalled.

According to Sutherland, Bernstein's dismissive attitude extended beyond finances, as the influencer reportedly brushed off online backlash with confidence. "She always said, 'Haters mean you're doing something right,'" Sutherland added.

Reflecting on the experience, Sutherland admitted she once viewed the job as an exciting opportunity. "Looking back, it was silly, but I was young and thought it would help me build connections," she said.

‘Shameless’ fashion influencer Danielle Bernstein accused of being a ‘controlling’ boss by former employee https://t.co/TZlr67VO7g pic.twitter.com/pZLGXR8YEV — Page Six (@PageSix) November 10, 2025

Danielle Bernstein's Lawyer Denies New Copying Claims

While Bernstein has not publicly commented on the new accusations, her legal team has consistently denied similar claims made against her in the past.

The sources reported that her attorney reaffirmed Bernstein's stance, saying the fashion mogul "takes all infringement claims seriously and investigates any brought to her attention."

This latest revelation adds to a string of controversies surrounding Bernstein. Earlier this year, she was accused of copying another influencer's engagement party speech—a charge her lawyer denied, stating she had never seen the original video.

In 2020, small business owner Karen Perez accused Bernstein of copying her mask-and-chain designs during the pandemic, saying the influencer used similar materials and styles, TotalNews reported.

That same year, Bernstein was sued by an independent lingerie label for alleged design theft, though she later countersued. A year later, a sustainable Black-owned brand also claimed she copied its designs.

Despite repeated backlash, Bernstein has maintained her career momentum, securing collaborations with major retailers such as Macy's and Revolve.

An anonymous influencer told the sources that while Bernstein's work ethic is undeniable, her approach can be "shameless."

The source added, "She was one of the first influencers to really turn her platform into a business. I respect her for that, but that's about it."