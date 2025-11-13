Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly known as the Duke of York, reportedly "sat down and wept tears of fury" after reading the official message in which King Charles formally stripped him of his remaining royal titles.

According to RadarOnline, the King's official declaration stated: "THE KING has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated 3 November 2025 to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of 'Royal Highness' and the titular dignity of 'Prince.'"

Royal insiders said it was the word "pleased" that infuriated Andrew. As one source explained, "Andrew is so dim he completely missed the formality of the language in the letter — that it's simply old-fashioned language used in royal proclamations.

He thought his brother was mocking him, as if Charles was personally 'pleased' to humiliate him. He took it as a final, cruel twist of the knife."

"Andrew's reaction was volcanic. He slammed the document down and shouted that his brother had taken pleasure in destroying him. No one could convince him it was standard wording. He saw red and then just broke down — it was a mix of fury and disbelief," said another insider.

The King's move came after months of internal palace discussions and renewed scrutiny over Andrew's connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. According to the news outlet, the decision reportedly followed revelations that Andrew continued communicating with Epstein even after his conviction.

Buckingham Palace later said that "the censures were deemed necessary," and that the decision to strip Andrew of his titles was fully supported by Prince William and other senior royals.

A source close to the disgraced royal called him now "a man broken in spirit," saying, "He's living like a ghost. He wanders the halls of the Lodge in silence and mutters about betrayal. But what really gutted him was that single word — 'pleased.' He keeps saying, 'He didn't have to say it like that.'"

Royal watchers have since explained that the phrase "has been pleased" is an archaic formalism utilized in royal decrees, as opposed to a personal expression of satisfaction. But for Andrew, if he lost his princely identity and misunderstood this statement, it truly made him "humiliated and isolated."