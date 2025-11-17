Veteran actor Tom Cruise received his first Oscar, an Honorary Award, at the 2025 Governors Awards held in Los Angeles on November 16.

The award was presented to him by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, who is also directing Cruise in an upcoming film set for October 2026. This honor marks a significant milestone for Cruise, who has long been celebrated as one of Hollywood's greatest stars.

In his emotional acceptance speech, Cruise reflected on how cinema shaped his life from childhood. He vividly recalled the moment he first experienced a movie theater's "beam of light" cutting through darkness, sparking his lifelong passion for filmmaking. Cruise described his love of movies as an endless hunger for adventure, learning, and understanding different cultures. "Making films is not what I do. It's who I am," he said, emphasizing the deep personal connection he feels to his craft.

Cruise also acknowledged his fellow honorees that night, choreographer Debbie Allen, production designer Wynn Thomas, and Dolly Parton, who was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. He praised their extraordinary contributions to the film and entertainment industry. The Governors Awards, which are not televised, provide a relaxed atmosphere for honorees and recipients of the awards for excellence in cinema.

During his speech, Cruise expressed gratitude for the Oscar to the Academy's board of governors and thanked everyone who had worked with him throughout his career. He said, "I carry you with me, each of you, and you are part of every frame of every film I have ever made or ever will make." His words resonated deeply with the audience, celebrating the power of shared stories and cinema to unite people worldwide. Cruise highlighted how movies help him appreciate differences while showing humanity's shared hopes and emotions, making the art form powerful and universal.

Though Cruise has achieved immense box-office success and critical acclaim in films like Mission: Impossible, Top Gun, and Rain Man, this honorary Oscar is his first recognition from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Many see it as long-overdue recognition of a cinematic legacy spanning nearly five decades. Friends and colleagues expressed hope that this would be the first of many Oscars for Cruise, praising his dedication and impact on the industry.

This award at the Governors Awards cements Tom Cruise's place in Hollywood history not only as a blockbuster star but as a true artist who lives and breathes filmmaking, inspiring generations of filmmakers and fans alike.