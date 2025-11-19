Comedian Bill Maher has decided to step away from stand-up comedy, citing safety concerns in the current political climate.

During a conversation with fellow comedian Patton Oswalt on his podcast "Club Random," the 69-year-old explained that the deeply divided state of American politics factored heavily into his choice to end his touring career.​

"I don't want to be out there in this country in this political atmosphere," Maher said on the podcast episode. "I could get shot by the left or the right. It's a good time to not be out there." The remark reflects concerns about the volatile political environment and the potential risks that come with his well-known tendency to criticize both sides of the political spectrum.​

Maher, the host of HBO's "Real Time," has become known for his willingness to challenge both Democrats and Republicans with his commentary. His moderate stance and criticism of what he calls "woke" culture have drawn criticism from left-leaning audiences, while his attacks on Republican policies have frustrated conservatives. This positioning in the middle of America's political divide appears to have contributed to his safety concerns.​

Beyond political safety, Maher shared several other reasons for stepping back from the touring grind. He expressed fatigue from decades of traveling across the country for performances. After four decades of performing stand-up, the demands of weekly television work combined with the physical toll of touring proved too much for him to continue.​

The veteran entertainer also pointed to frustration with the business side of stand-up comedy. He noted that his consistent presence on television each week reduces the incentive for fans to purchase tickets to his live shows.

Despite stepping away from touring, Maher emphasized that his retirement from stand-up does not extend to his television work. His HBO show, "Real Time with Bill Maher," remains an active part of his career and is renewed through 2026. He was clear about distinguishing between his two roles, explaining that stand-up requires the same level of commitment as professional boxing; you cannot simply do it casually.​

Maher's most recent HBO special was his 13th, and he feels it represents a natural endpoint for his stand-up career. Having performed at the highest level for decades, the comedian appears satisfied with the body of work he has created while making space for a new chapter in his career.