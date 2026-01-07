Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's relationship was once again the center of gossip after the latter's public declaration of love.

However, according to sources, the couple is still dealing with major challenges, especially the question of where they will live. The two, who have been dating since 2023, seem to have patched up the tensions of their previous quarrels, but the long-term logistics still cause disagreements.

In his acceptance speech at the Critics' Choice Awards last week, Timothee, 26, left no doubt about how he felt.

"And lastly, I'll just say, thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much," he said during his speech.

Behind the scenes, The U.S. Sun reported they are having a hard time. Among their alleged issues, living arrangements are reportedly a major point of disagreement. Since the "Wonka" actor grew up in New York, he is still reportedly attached to Manhattan.

Aside from filming, he likes attending Knicks games and reportedly enjoys hanging out with friends from his childhood. Even though he has an $11 million mansion in Beverly Hills, the city he calls home is still New York.

On the other hand, Kylie is firmly established in California.

She resides in Calabasas and balances her family life, including raising two children with rapper Travis Scott.

A source told The U.S. Sun that Kylie "has made a real effort" to work through earlier conflicts, but the couple has yet to settle on a permanent living arrangement.

"Kylie has asked Timothée to move to L.A. permanently, but he isn't ready to trade in his New York life just yet," the source said.

"He is very much in love with his lifestyle there and doesn't want to disrupt his daily routine. He also isn't looking to be together 24/7 right now; they are both incredibly busy and value having the independence to spend time with their own friends and family."

A Compromise Between Coasts

The source added that Timothee had suggested that Kylie relocate to New York, but she declined because of her strong ties to California.

As a result, the couple has adopted what insiders call a "modern living arrangement," splitting time between Los Angeles and New York to accommodate both their personal lives and professional demands.

Even with this compromise, Timothee reportedly feels some stress over the arrangement. "He is scared of losing his Big Apple routine...The one time he prefers to be alone is when he's prepping for a role. He needs to be in his own 'bubble' to focus and dive into a character. At first, Kylie didn't really understand why he needed that distance, but she respects it now," the source explained.