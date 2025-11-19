Billy Bob Thornton is opening up about why his marriage to Angelina Jolie ended more than 20 years ago.

In a new interview, the 70-year-old "Landman" actor looked back on his six marriages and spoke honestly about what went wrong — and what remains — between him and Jolie.

Thornton, who has been with his sixth wife, Connie Angland, for over two decades, explained that his earlier marriages often happened too fast.

According to People, he joked that some of them began after nights when he "had a little too much to drink," but added that he always meant well and was trying to make things work each time.

The actor married Jolie in 2000 after meeting her on the set of "Pushing Tin." Their relationship drew intense attention, which Thornton now remembers as overwhelming.

Even though they enjoyed their time together, the constant spotlight made simple outings difficult. As he put it, they "couldn't go anywhere" because anything they said quickly became headlines.

Thornton said the media's focus was "pretty weird," especially since the public seemed fascinated by celebrity couples. He recalled that when he and Jolie first met, he was the more famous one, but attention around them grew so quickly that it changed how they lived.

Billy Bob Thornton on his relationship with Angelina Jolie:



"That was one of the greatest times of my life. She and I are still very, very close friends. And that was the one that ended up being a really civilized breakup." https://t.co/DPb666WAMg pic.twitter.com/TRxMfQGSjP — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 17, 2025

Billy Thornton Calls Angelina Jolie Split 'Civilized'

Despite that pressure, Thornton described their three-year marriage as one filled with good memories.

"Angelina and I had a great time together," he said, calling that period "one of the greatest times" of his life.

He also made clear that their breakup was peaceful, explaining that they separated simply because their lifestyles didn't match.

According to him, it was "a really civilized breakup," and the two remain "very, very close friends."

Thornton also addressed one of the most talked-about parts of their relationship — the small vials of blood they wore around their necks.

He said the idea was meant to be sweet and simple, just a drop kept in a small locket, PageSix reported. But rumors quickly grew until people imagined something far darker.

Thornton laughed about how the story had become exaggerated, saying that by the end it sounded like they were "vampires" living in a dungeon, even though it was nothing like that.

After they split in 2003, Jolie married Brad Pitt and remains close to her first husband, Jonny Lee Miller.

Thornton continued with his own family life, eventually marrying Angland in 2014 and raising their daughter, Bella, along with his three other children.