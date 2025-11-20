In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, spoke candidly about embracing mistakes and how she manages public scrutiny.

Markle reflected on the lessons learned from her missteps: "You learn not to do it again."

She emphasized growth, adding, "If it all goes swimmingly, you don't learn from it. If you don't learn anything, you're not going to grow."

Per Page Six, the duchess explained that she gives herself the same grace as she does to her kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4. "I watch them face things that feel completely insurmountable every day," she said. "But you can remember and say, 'I know it seems really hard right now, but trust me, that's going to come so easily soon.' I can give myself the same grace as a founder."

Markle stressed that perfection isn't realistic or fun, explaining, "There's no such thing as perfect. I, too, get to make mistakes."

She further talked about how she balanced life in the public eye with family time: "I love being able to do both. I think the moment that you start making all of your personal decisions based on external judgment, then you lose your authenticity."

The former Suits star detailed the ways her boundaries have toughened in response to heightened media attention. "Whether that's self-preservation or it's just growing up," Markle said, noting the need to now take care of herself and her family.

NY Post reported, Markle then praised Prince Harry, "He loves me so boldly, fully, and he also has a different perspective because he sees media that I wouldn't. No one in the world loves me more than him."

She finished her thoughts by readdressing views on perfection and self-improvement: "So why try to do that if you want to have fun?"

Since she stepped back from royal duties in 2021, Markle has continued to face nonstop media attention around her career, charitable interests, and family life in Montecito, California.