Sarah Ferguson's upcoming children's book has been pulled from publication as fallout surrounding her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor continues to grow.

The book, titled "Flora and Fern: Kindness Along the Way," was originally scheduled for release on October 9 before being postponed to November 20. Now, multiple publishing insiders say it will not be released at all.

One source told the Daily Mail the book "is not being delayed, it's being pulped," adding, "No one is going to want to buy it."

Book signings and store events planned for Ferguson were also canceled, leaving bookstores to refund customers.

Another bookseller called the situation "a mess" and said the title was "unsalvageable," especially since the cover still identifies Ferguson as "Duchess of York," a title she no longer has the right to use.

The decision to cancel the book comes as Ferguson, 66, faces intense public criticism linked to her longtime association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Earlier this month, King Charles III officially stripped Andrew — formerly the Duke of York — of his remaining titles due to his connection to the now-deceased sex offender.

With his titles revoked, Andrew is now known simply as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Ferguson also lost her Duchess title and has been forced to leave Royal Lodge, the home she shared with Andrew for decades.

MONARCHY NEWS



Sarah Ferguson’s new children’s book is being “pulped” now she's a well known nobody.



Copies of the former Duchess of York’s twee book, 'Flora and Fern: Kindness Along the Way', are “being sent to the recycling centre”.



The book was set to be published in October… pic.twitter.com/yfZCYh7abf — Grouse Beater (@Grouse_Beater) November 19, 2025

Charities Drop Sarah Ferguson

Ferguson has written more than 50 books since 1994, including memoirs and popular children's titles like "Budgie the Little Helicopter."

Her newest story, centered on two rabbits learning about kindness in a big city, was expected to continue her long career as a writer. Instead, it has become another casualty of the ongoing scandal.

The backlash intensified after old emails resurfaced showing Ferguson apologizing to Epstein and calling him "dear Jeffrey."

She had previously acknowledged borrowing money from him to pay off debts. Several charities quickly cut ties with her following the renewed attention.

Her ex-husband's legal troubles have only added to the strain. Virginia Giuffre, who Epstein trafficked, accused Andrew of sexual assault.

He denied the claims but paid a multi-million-dollar settlement. Friends of Ferguson told Page Six they are now "more worried about Sarah than Andrew," describing her as being "at the end of her tether."