Jimmy Kimmel Live! marked a bittersweet return to the airwaves on Monday, Nov. 17, as the show's house band announced a subtle but meaningful change.

Following the death of longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III, the ensemble formerly known as "Cleto and the Cletones" has been renamed simply "The Cletones."

Escobedo, 59, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

The cause of death was listed as cardiogenic shock, with underlying health issues including alcoholic cirrhosis, sepsis, chronic kidney disease, and pneumonia, according to his death certificate.

Jimmy Kimmel, 58, shared the news on Instagram, describing his childhood friend as "a great friend, father, son, musician and man" and urging fans to keep Escobedo's family in their prayers, People reported.

Kimmel tearfully opened the show that evening, calling it the "hardest" monologue he had ever delivered.

"Everyone loves Cleto ... everyone here at the show," he said. "We are devastated by this. It's just not fair."

Kimmel Reflects on 50-Year Friendship with Escobedo

The host reflected on their lifelong friendship, noting that Escobedo had been by his side since they were nine years old.

"Even though I'm heartbroken to lose him, I'm going to take yet another lesson from him and acknowledge how lucky I was to have him literally at my side for so many years," Kimmel added.

Cleto Escobedo III had led the band since the show's 2003 premiere. The ensemble, which also featured his father, Cleto Escobedo Sr., on saxophone, provided the musical backbone for the late-night program.

Escobedo often referred to his role as "the best gig ever," crediting his father's dedication to music for inspiring his own career.

According to Billboard, when the show returned on Nov. 17, longtime announcer Lou Wilson introduced the night's guests—Samuel L. Jackson and comedian Ms. Pat—while giving a nod to the band's new name, "The Cletones."

The name change honors Escobedo's legacy while acknowledging the void left by his passing.