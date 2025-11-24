Kevin Spacey is clearing up rumors that he is homeless, saying stories about his living situation were taken the wrong way.

The 66-year-old actor posted a video on Instagram on Sunday after several news outlets claimed he had "no home." Spacey said he felt he needed to speak directly to the people who reached out to him in concern.

"I feel the need to respond," Spacey said, explaining that many fans had offered him places to stay or asked if he was okay.

According to EntertainmentWeekly, he added that he was "truly touched" by their kindness. But he also stressed that he did not want people believing he was living on the streets.

"It would be disingenuous of me to allow you to believe that I am indeed homeless in the colloquial sense," he said.

The confusion began after an interview Spacey gave to The Telegraph last week. In that story, he said he was "living in hotels and Airbnbs" and "going where the work is."

He explained in his new video that this lifestyle is something he has done before in his career, especially when jobs keep him moving.

"I've been working nearly nonstop this entire year, and for that, I have so much to be grateful for," he said.

🎥 Kevin Spacey says he is homeless and just waiting for Hollywood to welcome him back. https://t.co/imcRZv5CIn

“We are in touch with some extremely powerful people who want to put me back to work… But what I think the industry seems to be waiting for is to be given permission.” pic.twitter.com/8otVfqa6RE — Karim Emile Bitar (@karimbitar) November 20, 2025

Kevin Spacey Blames Misleading Headline

Spacey also pointed out that many people really are facing homelessness or serious financial trouble.

"There are many people... living on the streets or in their cars," he said, adding that his heart goes out to them, PageSix reported.

He made it clear that he did not claim to be in the same situation. The actor criticized the headline that sparked the rumor, saying it misrepresented what he told journalist Mick Brown.

According to Spacey, the headline overshadowed the reporter's work and created unnecessary confusion.

The actor did admit that his finances have been strained in recent years. Legal battles following past sexual misconduct accusations, which he has denied and in which he was found not liable or acquitted, have been expensive.

"The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical," he said. Spacey shared that everything he owns is in storage and that his Baltimore condo had been sold in a foreclosure case, which later became part of another legal dispute.

Still, Spacey said he is focused on continuing his work. He mentioned that he feels hopeful about his career and is staying busy. "I'm going where the work is," he explained.