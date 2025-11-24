The duchess reportedly is pursuing a private meeting with "Fifty Shades of Grey" author E.L. James as part of her relentless drive to revive her flagging career and bring in new money amid growing personal and royal controversies, insiders told the publication.

According to RadarOnline, the 66-year-old former Duchess of York considers James to be one who could guide her on how to make adult storytelling a money-maker. Her interest comes as Ferguson and her ex-husband, Andrew Windsor, face mounting pressure amid renewed scrutiny over their past association with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

A senior publishing source provided back­ground on her motivation. "Fergie is saying, 'E.L. James cracked the code – I need to understand how she did it.'" and "For Sarah, being able to pick her brain isn't about how to write erotica, it's about survival.."

Ferguson has reportedly authored more than 50 books across children's literature, romance, and memoir. But insiders told RadarOnline her interest in adult fiction escalated after her latest children's book, "Flora and Fern: Kindness Along the Way," was pulped amid renewed criticism of her past praise for Epstein in private correspondence.

One insider added after a neutral introductory sentence, "Fergie has been saying, 'I need someone who's made real money to show me how to do it with the only thing I have left – writing.'"

According to the International Business Times, industry onlookers say that Ferguson admires James not only for her massive commercial success but for her use of a pseudonym—smart business strategy, some might say. Now, Ferguson says, using another name might allow her to test explicit material without immediate public judgment.

"She sees James as the blueprint for rising from nowhere and turning it into a global brand," said one publishing figure in a neutrally introduced statement to RadarOnline.

But with a Christmas deadline looming for Ferguson and her daughters, Windsor, to vacate the $40 million Royal Lodge, the pressure to establish some independent financial footing has mounted. Palace sources frame her pursuit of James as much more than creative curiosity-it's a potential way out of a precarious economic and reputational limbo.

According to a palace aide who described her current mindset, "Sarah has been saying she can't just sit around waiting to be pushed out of everything, and that she needs a plan."

Given E.L. James's reluctance, it's unclear whether the meeting will take place, but sources close to Ferguson describe the opportunity as crucial to shaping her future.