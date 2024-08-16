The new owner of Kevin Spacey's Baltimore mansion alleges that the actor is "refusing to leave" the premises.

The 'House of Cards' actor's Baltimore waterfront property was purchased at a bargain price during the auction at Baltimore Circuit Court, the 'New York Post' reported, for $3.24 million to real estate investor Sam Asgari. Spacey spent $5.65 million for the mansion in 2017.

Spacey, 65, stated that he had to sell the home to help cover the "millions of dollars" in legal costs stemming from his 2023 sexual assault trial.

Now, Asgari claims that Spacey is unwilling to move out of the 9,000-square-foot property, once described as "Baltimore's most extraordinary home," and is asking to stay in the house rent-free.

"Right now, he's refusing to leave," Asgari, who also bought Baltimore legend John Hopkins' childhood home, claimed in a recent interview with 'The Baltimore Banner.'

"He's asking for six months to leave the property without paying anything," he said.

Spacey's lawyer has denied these allegations, calling them "false," the lawyer stated in a response.

The property was listed for sale after the New Jersey native defaulted on his $20,230 monthly mortgage payments, which occurred after Netflix terminated his contract following sexual misconduct allegations.

In 2021, Spacey was ordered to pay nearly $31 million to the studio behind 'House of Cards' after accusations of inappropriate behavior on set.

Last year, Spacey was acquitted of all charges related to the sexual assault of four men between 2001 and 2013. A US court also dismissed another sexual assault lawsuit against him in 2022.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Piers Morgan, Spacey acknowledged his "bad behavior," admitting that he had been "too handsy, touching someone sexually in a way that I didn't know at the time they didn't want. I personally I have caressed people, I have been gentle with people, that is the way that I am."

