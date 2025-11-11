After nearly two decades together, Tori Spelling says her divorce from Dean McDermott was much smoother than anyone expected.

Speaking on the November 10 episode of her podcast "misSpelling," the 52-year-old actress called it "one of the easiest divorces in Hollywood."

Spelling, who filed for divorce in March 2024, told listeners she could now say the words "I'm officially divorced" with relief.

"Wow, I said it out loud. It must be real," she said, noting how surreal it felt to finally close that chapter.

According to US Magazine, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum described the settlement as "full circle" and completely drama-free.

"While we had our ups and downs throughout our marriage, we had no problems during our divorce," she said proudly. "We both wanted to step up for the five humans we created out of love."

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott spent two decades together, with nearly 18 years as a married couple.

Over the course of their relationship, they welcomed five children — Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau — who now range in age from 8 to 18.

Spelling explained that the two reached their divorce agreement through mediation rather than a court trial.

"Dean and I came out of this divorce with a clean slate. Neither of us asked the other for anything," she revealed. "Our kids are the most important."

Tori Spelling Reflects on 'Beautiful Journey' After Split

Tori went on to say that she and McDermott actually get along better now than they did as a couple.

Spelling explained that their relationship has actually improved since the separation, describing how they now relate to each other as friends who still share mutual respect, care, and affection despite no longer being partners.

Spelling also addressed the years of rumors about their rocky relationship, saying the media often wanted to paint a dramatic picture.

"Everyone wanted drama, but we had enough of that during the marriage," she said. "This was a drama-free uncoupling."

Calling the split a "beautiful journey," Spelling reflected on how she and McDermott are "redefining divorce" by showing their children that separation doesn't have to be ugly, TooFab reported.

Spelling expressed that McDermott will always hold a special place in her life, emphasizing the deep bond and affection that remains between them even after their separation.

Court documents confirmed that the couple privately resolved all matters, including custody. Although Spelling initially requested spousal support and full custody, both sides eventually agreed to co-parent peacefully.

Both Spelling and McDermott have since moved on — she's been linked to businessman Ryan Cramer, while he is reportedly dating Lily Calo.