Tara Reid's physical health and diet have become a topic of discussion among her fans as rumors about the actress' refusal to gain weight began spreading on the internet.

Supporters of Tara Reid have expressed their concern about the model turned actress after she uploaded a rather worrying Instagram post. According to Page Six, the celebrity posted a picture showing off her skinny body while she posed for the camera.

Reid had captioned the post with "Nothing better than your friend taking hot artsy pcs of you in Palm Springs" and tagged fellow actress and "Cleveland Abduction" star- Taryn Manning, who had been responsible for the photographs.

Tara Reid Respond to Haters

The post garnered negative feedback from netizens as most of them had pointed out how unhealthy and abnormally thin the celebrity looks in her swimsuit.

It had gotten too much attention as Reid's comment section started to get out of hand with hate comments, to the point that the "National Lampoon's Van Wilder" starlet had to step in and speak up for herself. Tara Reid posted a statement on the photo-sharing platform, saying, "To all who made their great comments exploding their hate for my artsy picture I posted yesterday, it was the angle."



The former model explained that the reason for her thin figure was her apparently fast metabolism. "I have a high metabolism. Anyone with a high metabolism understands it's impossible to gain weight. All I do is eat," Reid clarified to her followers.

Tara Reid's Delusional Excuses

However, based on health professionals consulted by Globe via Suggest, Reid was under-eating. "She's very, very thin. I'd estimate that she's as low as 85 pounds. That's not from burning too many calories. That's from not taking in enough calories," one doctor claimed.

Meanwhile, another inside source relayed to the publication their speculations of the celebrity having an unhealthy eating lifestyle despite her fast metabolism.

"She's been this way for many years but at some point, Tara needs to stop deluding herself and figure out a way to bulk up. Her argument about a high metabolism being to blame is all well and good, but it's shocking to see her looking like a walking skeleton," the insider continued to say.

Sources close to the actress have been attempting to "talk sense into her" several time but failed to convince her as Reid "just shoots them down in flames with delusional excuses."

