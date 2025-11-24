Kandi Burruss is opening up about her divorce from Todd Tucker, revealing that the split had been "brewing" for some time.

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum filed for divorce last Friday, ending her 11-year marriage, but she says the decision was long in the making.

During a candid appearance on Amazon Live on Monday, Burruss, 49, admitted that she has been emotionally "up and down" amid the process, TMZ reported.

"Obviously, going through a divorce is definitely not the easiest thing. Sometimes you're cool, you're moving, you're mixing, you're hanging out with friends," she explained.

"But then sometimes you have your moments of sadness. Life has been life-ing me."

Despite her public smile on social media, Burruss emphasized that her outward appearances don't reflect the full story.

"So all the times you've been seeing me online [all smiles] means nothing. I've been going through it, child. I've been going through it," she said.

She added that, as a Taurus, she prefers to keep her most difficult moments private, unlike her earlier reality TV days when fans would often catch her crying on camera.

"After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce. This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love… pic.twitter.com/8yCmx0Ht4O — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@HousewivesHub) November 21, 2025

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Keep Divorce Amicable

The singer and entrepreneur said she has "no regrets" about her marriage to Tucker, 52, whom she met on "RHOA" in 2011.

The couple got engaged two years later, married in 2014, and share two children: son Ace, 9, and daughter Blaze, 6.

"Sometimes things don't work out. It just is what it is," Burruss reflected. She added that both she and Tucker are committed to keeping the split amicable and prioritizing their children.

The former couple was seen together the day after Burruss filed for divorce, attending Blaze's 6th birthday party.

According to PageSix, Burruss also confirmed that they will celebrate Thanksgiving as a family, highlighting their effort to maintain "good energy" for their children.

Burruss admitted that social media comments can be hard to handle, as people often create their own narratives about her situation.

Still, she remains focused on the positives, including her children's well-being and continuing her work.

She also mentioned her mother, Joyce Jones, will not appear on her "Speak On It" YouTube series to avoid unnecessary drama, as Jones has historically disapproved of Tucker.

Burruss stressed that the divorce is a natural progression of growing apart. "This is something that has been brewing for a while," she said.