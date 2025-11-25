Kathy Griffin is opening up about a surprise late-night email from Andy Cohen, marking their first direct communication in eight years.

Griffin shared the story onstage during her stand-up show in Anaheim on November 22, telling the audience that Cohen wrote her "a long email at 10 at night," and although parts of it were polite, she felt it wasn't a real apology.

She said the message sounded as if it had been "vetted with lawyers," and she believed Cohen knew she would eventually talk about it publicly.

Griffin, 65, explained that this email was their first exchange since their falling-out in 2017.

According to DailyMail, she said Cohen's tone was "sort of civil," but she noted he was a "powerful guy," and she did not want to get into any new public fights.

Despite that, she admitted the unexpected outreach made her emotional, and she replied quickly.

Their conflict began years earlier when Griffin was removed from CNN's "New Year's Eve Live" after controversy over a photo shoot.

‘Hurt’ Kathy Griffin reacts to nemesis Andy Cohen revealing their private email exchange at BravoCon https://t.co/gcwGqhaYle pic.twitter.com/aHmAAqgPZr — Page Six (@PageSix) November 25, 2025

Kathy Griffin Calls Out Andy Cohen for Past Behavior

Cohen replaced her as co-host and later joked to a TMZ cameraman, "Who? I don't know her," a line Griffin said deeply bothered her, US Magazine reported.

At the time, she accused Cohen of treating her poorly during the years she worked on "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List" at Bravo.

Cohen later said his TMZ moment dragged on only because the elevator he was waiting for took too long to arrive.

He claimed he was trying to quote a Mariah Carey joke but that it "failed." The remark, however, remained a lasting sore spot for Griffin.

During her Anaheim show, Griffin also reacted to Cohen's comments from BravoCon on November 14.

When asked which former Bravo star he would reconcile with, Cohen told the crowd he and Griffin had emailed "the other day."

Griffin said hearing that made her pause, adding, "I'm like, hold on girl!" She reminded her audience that she lost both her CNN job and her Bravo opportunities, saying, "That did hurt. And that whole experience did hurt."

Even so, Griffin hinted that the door isn't completely closed. She told fans there is "maybe" a way to move forward, though the years of tension still weigh on her.