Rihanna sent the internet into stitches after she replied to an old photo used by an Instagram account to explain what men find attractive.

The moment went viral after Complex pointed out the singer had unexpectedly become part of an online exchange about "imperfect" pictures. It started when the Instagram page Fembase posted a claim that men prefer more candid or unfiltered photos of their partners.

The photo accompanying the posting was of Rihanna during her 2011 V Festival performance. The photo had been taken from an unflattering angle and made the singer look perplexed.

The page claimed men "candid or 'imperfect' photos" and prefer "natural expressions or unfiltered moments" that create "feelings of closeness and affection" that achieve feelings of closeness and affection.

Rihanna Reacts to Unflattering Photo

Rihanna finally did see the posting and reacted in a funny way. Rihanna wrote, per Parade, "How I catch this stray tho?"

Her response immediately went viral across platforms as people began sharing screenshots of her comment, applauding her for her good-natured reaction.

The good-natured reaction of Rihanna to the resurfaced photo further showed how she handles internet attention with humor and wit: turning a non-complimentary moment into another viral highlight.

Rihanna, ASAP Rocky Welcome Baby No. 3

According to further reporting by Complex, Rihanna was also in the news recently for welcoming her third child with ASAP Rocky. Rihanna confirmed the news via Instagram, noting she gave birth on Sept. 13 and publicly announced it on Sept. 24.

ASAP Rocky has also been very vocal about their growing family. The rapper playfully said he was ready for "baby number four" with Rihanna as he walked the red carpet at the 2025 Council of Fashion Designers event.

At the same event, Rocky spoke about becoming a father of girls. Rocky said, "Yo, being a girl dad is amazing. I mean, check me out. I'm glowing."