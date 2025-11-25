Brad Pitt is facing mounting backlash after a viral social media video compiled some of his most questionable career and life moments, reigniting the debate about age-gap relationships in Hollywood.

The Mirror reported that the 61-year-old actor is being criticized recently after clips resurfaced showing him sharing an on-screen kiss with then 11-year-old Kirsten Dunst, filming a sex scene with a 14-year-old actress, and dating Juliette Lewis when she was 16 and he was 26.

These moments—some dating back to the late 1980s and early 1990s—have been deemed inappropriate according to today's standards.

It should be noted that Pitt has never faced allegations of sexual misconduct from those involved.

Brad Pitt's Questionable Age Gap Relationships On and Off Screen

One such example is Pitt's relationship with Juliette Lewis, which began on set during the filming of the 1990 TV movie "Too Young to Die?" when Lewis was 16 and Pitt was 26.

While both have spoken positively about their time together, many social media users find the decade-wide age gap concerning. As the article states, "fans find the double-digit age gap problematic."

Another provocative clip from the TV show "Dallas" in 1987 includes Pitt's first on-screen sex scene with 14-year-old Shane McCall. Reflecting on the experience in a 2023 PEOPLE interview, Pitt mentioned, "I had to roll around in the hay in a barn. I don't think I had a line. I was just rolling and frolicking." Despite rumors of an off-screen relationship, nothing was ever confirmed.

Perhaps the most talked-about moment is from the 1994 film "Interview with the Vampire," where Pitt, then 30, kissed 11-year-old co-star Kirsten Dunst. The scripted and directed scene has been criticized by fans who look back at it now as problematic.

Dunst told Entertainment Tonight back in 1994, "I hated [the kiss] so much because Brad was like my older brother on set, and it's kind of like kissing your brother. It's weird because he's an older guy and I had to kiss him on the lips, so it was gross."

Dunst has elaborated further in another interview, saying, "I mean, I'm 12! He's like 31 now. He's like a man, so why would I like kissing him?" She added that Pitt was "not exactly a boy" anymore, but has also emphasized that she was "treated like a total princess on set." The reemergence of the video has driven many fans to comment on the greater issue in Hollywood.

One such fan commented, "The 90's were so damn crazy and damaging to women." Another asked, "How was this legal[?]." Some others noted Dunst's instinct, like one commenting, "Just gaslit child out of her own intuitive knowing," and another adding, "I love how child Kirsten Dunst had to break it down for them."

As public conversation continues, the debate showcases shifting attitudes toward age-gap relationships and the portrayal of minors in the entertainment industry.