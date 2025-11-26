Ex-Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson continue to grapple with the consequences of their connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

Things have only gotten worse for the couple since King Charles III took away their remaining royal honors and privileges, leaving them increasingly isolated.

Concerns about the couple were made public through comments by royal author Robert Jobson, whose remarks were shared in the coverage of The Sun and later cited by The Mirror.

Jobson has described the extent of concern within the royal family. "I believe even members of the royal family who have taken action are concerned about both their mental health," he said.

When asked about the state of Andrew and Ferguson, the biographer replied, "Not very well, I don't think."

Yahoo! Entertainment notes that the former Duke of York continues to face public scrutiny as allegations related to Epstein have drawn renewed attention. Andrew has been accused of having sex with Virginia Giuffre when she was a minor, which he has denied.

Ferguson has also faced a resurgence of criticism following the resurfacing of a 2011 email in which she referred to Epstein as a "supreme friend."

Her spokesperson addressed the email's contents, saying, "The Duchess spoke of her regret about her association with Epstein many years ago, and as they have always been her first thoughts are with his victims. Like many people, she was taken in by his lies."

"As soon as she was aware of the extent of the allegations against him, she not only cut off contact but condemned him publicly, to the extent that he then threatened to sue her for defamation for associating him with pedophilia," the spokesperson added.

The couple is also being pressured to leave Royal Lodge, their long-time residence, after reportedly living there nearly rent-free for years.