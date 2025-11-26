Los Angeles authorities are investigating a frightening home invasion at the residence of Selena Gomez's mother-in-law, Sandra Levin, on Monday night.

Levin, mother of Grammy-nominated producer Benny Blanco, reportedly hid from masked intruders who broke into her Studio City home around 9:30 p.m.

According to NBC4, Levin ran upstairs and locked herself in a bathroom after noticing two burglars in dark clothing entering the property through a side door.

"She looked out the bathroom door after hearing the suspects go upstairs," the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed, PageSix reported.

The intruders became alarmed upon seeing Levin and fled the scene before officers arrived. It remains unclear whether the burglars were armed.

Footage obtained by KTLA5 showed officers inspecting the shattered sliding door the suspects used to enter, with glass fragments scattered across the floor.

Police sources confirmed that the home's alarm system was triggered during the break-in, but by the time authorities arrived, the suspects had already left. No injuries were reported.

Blanco, whose legal name is Benjamin Levin, has spoken fondly of his mother in past interviews.

In June, he told InStyle, "My mom always took the time to explain how a female mind works because she was going through so many dating traumas when I was growing up."

He also credited her passion for art and music with fueling his own creativity and happiness. In November 2024, Blanco told sources, "My mom's my best friend," highlighting their close bond.

There are no safe places left in Gavin Newsom‘s lawless California.



The multi million dollar Studio City home of Selena Gomez’s mother-in-law did not protect her from felons that smashed their way in while she was home.



She barricaded herself in a bathroom and called 911 after… pic.twitter.com/3Jdm12VBO0 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) November 26, 2025

No Injuries in Gomez-Linked Home Burglary

The burglary comes shortly after Blanco and Gomez's high-profile wedding celebrations. The couple married in September 2025, hosting ceremonies in Cabo San Lucas and Las Vegas, followed by a Santa Barbara wedding with friends from the entertainment industry.

Gomez and Blanco recently appeared together at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala, weeks before the break-in.

Photos from the scene show police officers surveying the property and conducting an armed sweep to secure the home.

Investigators have not released descriptions of the suspects or disclosed any motive, and the investigation remains active.

According to Complex, detectives are canvassing the neighborhood for additional information and reviewing evidence to determine whether any items were taken.

This incident has understandably shaken the family, but Levin reportedly remained unharmed. Authorities continue to urge residents to remain vigilant, especially in the wake of a series of recent high-profile home burglaries in Los Angeles.

As of now, representatives for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have not commented on the incident.