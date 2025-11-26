Actor Bruce Willis has had an extensive, successful career spanning multiple decades that includes various blockbuster films and acclaimed television shows. This includes numerous controversial roles that received mixed reviews from critics and fans alike.

According to reporting from The Mirror, his breakout moment came in 1985 with the series "Moonlighting," followed by the global success of "Die Hard" three years later.

The actor, in particular, has always stood by his role in "The Last Boy Scout," an action drama, which first premiered nearly thirty years ago.

While "The Last Boy Scout" went on to develop a cult following, there were initial concerns over its violent nature and frequent use of profanity upon its release. Critics at the time of its release questioned the film's tone, though Willis felt the project had narrative purpose. In a later interview, he spoke directly about those complaints.

What Bruce Willis Had to Say About 'The Last Boy Scout'

He said, "It's a specific taste, but there's an audience for it. And there was some interesting stuff in the movie. It ultimately didn't live up to the promise of the story, but I liked the character. I know some people were offended not only by the violence but by the way the kid spoke to his father – he had a foul mouth. Sorry, Aunt Irene. It was offensive, but it made a point."

Data cited at the time underlined the attention that the movie attracted, with the script containing 102 uses of the F-word, a notable amount for a 1991 release. The controversy was furthered by its opening moments, including one particularly shocking on-field sequence involving an NFL player.

Despite those reactions, coverage from The Mirror notes that Willis' momentum only accelerated. Into the mid-to-late 1990s, he provided memorable roles in "Pulp Fiction," "Armageddon," and "The Sixth Sense," cementing the actor's position as one of the most versatile and enduring stars in Hollywood.

Bruce Willis Today

Separately, TMZ reported that Bruce Willis, 70, was seen looking healthy during a rare public outing in Santa Monica as he continues to battle frontotemporal dementia. The actor took a beachfront walk and appeared in good spirits, even using a railing for support at one point.

The publication noted that Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, told People he is in "really great health overall" despite no longer being verbal. The outing comes as the family continues to navigate his FTD diagnosis and long-term care needs.