Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in Santa Barbara over the weekend.

The couple got married in a very private exchange of vows with only family and close friends present.

A body language expert noticed the bride's joy was very clear to see, while the groom appeared a bit reserved.

Photos shared on Gomez's Instagram captured her beaming, while Blanco often appeared more reserved.

"Selena's body language here lets us know that she has, quite simply, found 'The One,'" body language analyst Judi James told the Daily Mail after reviewing the wedding images and videos.

James noted Gomez displayed high levels of trust and security in her interactions with Blanco, suggesting a deep sense of comfort with her new role as a wife.

Gomez wore a low-key satin dress and held a simple bouquet of lily of the valley, which projected a mood of subtle but refined quality.

The images were described by James as showing "a very simple form of idyllic love with no overwhelming displays of wealth, power or A-list status," and explaining that the bouquet indicated "a pairing based on an almost pure, innocent-looking form of love."

🚨 Selena Gomez’s 2nd wedding dress pic.twitter.com/MpZL1dMuZk — Selena Gomez Updates (@SGchartupdate) September 28, 2025

Gomez was energetic and loving during the whole event.

She clasped Blanco's chest, adjusted his bow tie with a flirty smile, and cupped his face after kisses, gestures James described as tender "reward gestures."

At one point, Gomez skipped barefoot across the lawn, tugging Blanco along.

"Her skipping suggests a sense of teenage joy, as though she feels she has reached the moment she has been dreaming of all her life," James said.

selena gomez looks stunning in her wedding dress 🤍 pic.twitter.com/bIoJO8Zoek — nostalgia (@solelynostalgia) September 27, 2025

Groom's Reserved Presence

In contrast, Blanco often seemed less comfortable in front of the cameras.

While some photos captured intimate moments, such as resting his head in Gomez's lap, other images showed muted expressions.

"Benny is clearly besotted but he appears less comfortable with the cameras and the poses," James observed.

She added that in face-to-face poses, his features sometimes appeared expressionless, with eyes nearly closed, and he occasionally adjusted Gomez's hands on his neck to turn away from the cameras.

One striking image contrasted the couple's energy: Gomez running toward Blanco, radiant and smiling, while he stood in the background, "looking as though he's waiting for a bus."

This photo of Selena Gomez’s wedding is going viral as more and more people make fun of her pic.twitter.com/2fvekcg8f7 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) September 28, 2025

Despite these differences, James emphasized the authenticity of their connection.

"Selena seems to have found her ecstasy 'sweet spot' here, looking like a woman who has been creating this perfect dream in her mind for much of her life," she said.

"Benny looks like a guy who, although he adores her, might be more awkward in front of the cameras and happier when they are alone together and able to relax again."