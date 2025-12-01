Paramount Pictures has announced two highly anticipated projects slated for release in 2028: a new spinoff film from the popular "Sonic the Hedgehog" series and a fresh live-action "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movie.

These announcements mark significant additions to Paramount's lineup of franchise films targeting fans of classic video games and cartoons.

The "Sonic" spinoff will expand on the universe established by the earlier movies that brought the iconic blue hedgehog to the big screen. This new film aims to delve deeper into characters and storylines introduced in the previous installments. While specific plot details have not been revealed, the spinoff promises to build on the success of the "Sonic" series, which has combined fast-paced action with family-friendly storytelling.

Alongside the "Sonic" project, Paramount is preparing a live-action reboot of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," a franchise that has been popular across multiple generations, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The new movie will reboot the turtles' story with a fresh cast and updated visuals. This film seeks to reintroduce the hero turtles to a new audience while retaining the core elements that have made the franchise a lasting part of pop culture.

Both projects are part of Paramount's strategic move to continue developing franchise films that appeal to global audiences and build on recognizable brand power. The studio is leveraging well-known characters and stories to attract long-time fans as well as new viewers.

Paramount has yet to disclose the full creative teams behind the films. Directors, producers, and writers are expected to be announced in the coming months as production gears up, Nintendo Life reported. Casting details, likewise, are currently under wraps, though both films are expected to feature a mix of talent familiar to franchise enthusiasts and some new faces.

The 2028 release dates give Paramount a considerable runway for marketing and production, aiming for a strong box office presence in the competitive family and action-adventure film market. Both the "Sonic" spinoff and the live-action "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movie underscore the studio's ongoing commitment to expanding its portfolio with recognizable and beloved media properties.

Fans of both franchises can look forward to these upcoming films as part of a growing wave of cinematic updates and revitalizations planned for the near future. Further details are expected to emerge as production progresses, as per Game Informer.