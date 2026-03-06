Lisa Rinna didn't hold back in her new memoir, "You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It," naming some of the rudest celebrities she's ever worked with, including legendary singer Dionne Warwick and television personality Star Jones.

According to DailyMail, the 62-year-old actress recalled her experience on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2011, where she said Warwick "was a nasty piece of work."

Rinna described an incident during a pizza-making challenge when Warwick reportedly commanded her to "Go get me a Pepsi!" without even looking at her. Rinna said she complied but was later betrayed when Warwick conspired with others to have her eliminated from the show.

"I couldn't trust any of the women on the show," Rinna said, also targeting Star Jones. "I'd like to thank Star Jones for being such a twat because her viciousness prepared me for my future as a Beverly Hills Housewife."

The memoir also features Rinna's negative remarks about former Days of Our Lives co-star Robert Kelker-Kelly, calling him "horrible" and accusing him of making her life "a living hell."

Additionally, Rinna shares candid details about her personal life, including her nearly three-decade marriage to actor Harry Hamlin. She says their sex life remains strong despite less frequent intimacy.

The book also touches on moments of being snubbed by Vogue editor Anna Wintour and reveals tensions with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars and TV host Andy Cohen, although Rinna says she has since made amends with Cohen.

Representatives for Dionne Warwick and Star Jones have been contacted for comment.

Lisa Rinna Addresses Rumors About Husband Harry Hamlin's Fidelity

Rinna also opened up about persistent rumors surrounding her husband, actor Harry Hamlin, denying claims that he has been unfaithful during their nearly three decades of marriage.

In her recently released memoir, E!News reported that Rinna confronts the speculation head-on, emphasizing the trust and strong bond the couple shares. "The majority of our fans think our conscious coupling is pretty cool, but of course there are some cave-dwelling internet trolls who live to tear us down and start rumors. I get that," she wrote. "It's way more fun to see fights than cuddles."

Rinna, 62, dismissed online chatter suggesting the couple no longer live together or that Hamlin is involved in multiple affairs in Canada or is gay. "So I just laugh when I read that we don't live together anymore, he's having multiple affairs in Canada, and he's gay. Go Harry F--king Hamlin!" she said.

The actress also confirmed that their sex life remains strong and that trust is a cornerstone of their relationship. "I don't ever worry about Harry. I am not jealous. He's not jealous," Rinna added. "I always thought [the affair rumors were] so strange because that was certainly not something I ever even contemplated. I would be shocked if I found out he was having an affair."

She revealed that Hamlin leaves his phone face up and that they share the same password — a testament to their openness. "And guess what? I would never look at his phone. I don't feel like I need to," Rinna said.

The couple, who share two daughters, Delilah Belle, 27, and Amelia, 24, have built their marriage on shared values including trust, honesty, respect, and communication. "There's no competition," Rinna explained. "Even though we are two actors, I never feel like I have to one-up Harry. Envy doesn't exist between us, so when either one of us gets a new job, we celebrate the win."