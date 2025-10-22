Miley Cyrus is again at the center of a social media firestorm after a widely shared image shows the singer appearing naked in an outdoor shower while wearing only high-heeled shoes, igniting a mix of admiration and outrage among fans and critics.

The photograph, attributed to a fan account that reposted images from a recent Vogue France session, shows Cyrus, 32, standing beneath a shower with wet hair and her arms raised above her head. The image, reportedly shot on the grounds of the historic Château Marmont in Los Angeles by photographer Mario Sorrenti, quickly drew thousands of comments within hours of being shared.

Supporters praised the singer's confidence and artistry. "Ohhh Miley gorgeous, perfect you're very fantastic lovyou Miley lovyou My loveeee," one admirer wrote. Several commenters referenced Cyrus's longstanding reputation for pushing creative and sexual boundaries, calling the image "bold" and "liberating." Pop stylist and fans also applauded Cyrus's hair and overall aesthetic from the shoot, with several posts highlighting the work of hair stylist Shay Ashual.

But a significant segment of the reaction was sharply critical. "She went too far," one commenter wrote; others used words such as "trashy" and "ZERO class," and some expressed concern that Cyrus's public image — which evolved from child star to provocative performer — has become increasingly explicit. A number of users also noted concern about Cyrus's physical appearance in recent photos, saying she looked unusually thin.

The controversy is the latest in a long public arc in which Cyrus has tested the boundaries of personal expression and public perception. As a teenager, she drew criticism for a 2008 Vanity Fair photograph taken by Annie Leibovitz. At the time, Cyrus, then 15, apologized for the image; a decade later she rescinded the apology and described reclaiming control over her own narrative.

Cyrus has continued to appear in high-profile fashion editorials and campaigns that court attention. In August, she appeared on the cover of Perfect magazine without clothing in a waist-up portrait by Paolo Roversi and Lynette Garland, and later posed in body paint for Maison Margiela's autumn-winter collection. Those images, along with the new outdoor shower photograph, have prompted debate over artistic freedom, celebrity responsibility and the ethics of sharing and republishing intimate imagery.

Representatives for Cyrus did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday. Vogue France has published a broader editorial featuring multiple looks from the session; the shower photograph was not part of the magazine's official social posts but circulated widely after being shared by fan accounts.

Legal and privacy experts said the public nature of the image matters for how it is discussed online, but noted that reproduction and redistribution of intimate images can raise complicated questions about consent and copyright when material is reshared beyond the original publisher.