Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić has confirmed that he and fiancée Anamaria Goltes have ended their engagement, sparking a legal dispute over the custody of their two young daughters.

The 27-year-old NBA star spoke to ESPN on Tuesday, March 10, saying the split was a difficult but necessary decision.

"I love my daughters more than anything and I've been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the US during the season, but that hasn't been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement," Dončić said.

"Everything I do is for my daughters' happiness and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can."

The couple shares daughters Gabriela, 2, and Olivia, 3 months. On the same day, TMZ reported that Goltes, 28, filed a petition in California seeking child support and attorney fees from Dončić.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Gabriela has spent just three months with her father, and Olivia has never visited him.

Dončić was reportedly unaware of the petition. In response, he filed an interim injunction in a Slovenian court on February 26, requesting immediate contact with his daughters.

The Lakers guard's custody challenges coincide with his February 2025 trade from the Dallas Mavericks to Los Angeles. He previously missed two games to travel to Slovenia for Olivia's birth in December 2025.

Luka Dončić Reflects on 'Roller-Coaster' Experience

Afterward, Dončić attempted to bring Gabriela with him to the US, prompting a disagreement with Goltes that reportedly led her to call the police.

A police report stated that officers "did not detect any elements of a criminal offense or misdemeanor," and Dončić has not seen his daughters since.

Reflecting on the experience, Dončić told reporters, "I don't even know how to describe it. It was a lot. I was there for the birth of my daughter, so that means everything to me. But it was definitely a roller-coaster."

Dončić and Goltes have a long history together. They met at age 12 in Croatia and began dating in 2016.

The NBA star proposed in July 2023 near Bled Castle in Slovenia, People reported. Their joint Instagram announcement has since been deleted, and both have removed photos of each other from their social media accounts.

Despite the personal turmoil, Dončić has described fatherhood as "the greatest thing in the world."

During their relationship, Goltes frequently attended his games, and fans previously saw Gabriela enjoying a Lakers match in May 2024.