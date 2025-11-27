Kim Kardashian is speaking honestly about how hard it has been to stay calm while her ex-husband, Kanye West, continues to make public comments about her and their family.

In the Nov. 27 episode of "The Kardashians," Kim shared that she often wants to react but chooses not to, saying, "Sometimes I just feel like snapping, but I can't."

She explained that staying quiet is better for her peace and for her four kids — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

During the episode, a producer told Kim that her "ex is very loud out there," and Kim agreed that she can't engage with the things being said online.

She also talked with Scott Disick, who apologized for the stress she has been facing. Kim admitted, "It is hard," but said her main focus is staying strong for her children, People reported.

Kim also pushed back on claims that she keeps the kids from their father. Kanye had suggested in past livestreams that he was "not seeing" his children and was speaking to lawyers.

Kim said those comments were especially hurtful because they questioned her as a parent. "I always encourage a relationship, but a healthy one," she said, adding that the accusations have been "frustrating."

Kim Kardashian Admits She Feels Like "Snapping" Over Ex Kanye "Ye" West's Public Comments #kimkardashian https://t.co/U0P00i1NZP pic.twitter.com/53lybMq6YK — Olivia Emma (@OliviaEmma17579) November 27, 2025

Kim Kardashian Says Kanye 'Never Once Called'

Kim noted that despite Kanye's public complaints, he "never once called" her during those times.

She emphasized that the kids see him whenever he reaches out, saying she has "never once" kept them away.

According to ENews, she even shared that there have been moments when she wanted to show proof of her efforts, saying, "I beg them to go hang out."

Earlier this year, Kim told "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper that she raises the kids "full time," but that she still supports their connection with their dad.

She explained that Kanye has always traveled and lived in different places, so the family works around that. Still, she admitted it had been "a couple months" since they last heard from him.

The stress from Kanye's recent behavior has affected Kim physically, too. On the show, she revealed that her psoriasis had returned — something she linked to feeling "pretty tested" by the situation.

She said the hardest part was when one of her kids realized something was wrong for the first time.