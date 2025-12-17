Phoebe Gates is starting a new chapter in her love life and is no longer keeping it private.

The 23-year-old daughter of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates has officially confirmed her relationship with Chaz Flynn, months after ending things with Paul McCartney's grandson, Arthur Donald.

Over the weekend, Phoebe shared a polished photo on Instagram that showed her holding Flynn close as he smiled at the camera with a martini in hand, PageSix reported.

Both were dressed in formal outfits, suggesting they were attending a special event. She kept the caption simple, adding only a red heart emoji, but the message was clear: the relationship is official.

Shortly after the post, Phoebe confirmed details of the romance to sources, revealing that this is not a brand-new connection.

She and Flynn have known each other since they were about 15 years old and first dated while attending high school in Seattle. Reconnecting years later, the pair have now taken their relationship public.

Phoebe Gates Finds Fresh Start in Love

Phoebe had quietly hinted at the romance earlier this year during an episode of "The Burnouts," the podcast she co-hosts with Sophia Kianni.

While she did not name Flynn at the time, she spoke warmly about dating someone who stays off social media.

According to Yahoo, she described that absence online as "the best thing ever," adding that the experience felt completely new for her.

The young entrepreneur also shared how Flynn supports her work, even sitting through videos she creates for her fashion-tech brand, Phia.

The moment showed a more personal side of Phoebe, blending her professional passion with her private life.

Before dating Flynn again, Phoebe was linked to Arthur Donald, Paul McCartney's grandson. The two began dating in 2023 and kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight.

Phoebe first confirmed that romance through Instagram later that year and acknowledged it publicly again in 2024 after graduating early from Stanford University with a degree in human biology.

Their breakup was never publicly detailed, but it appears the split happened quietly earlier this year.

Alongside her new relationship, she continues to run Phia, host her podcast, and stay active in advocacy work.