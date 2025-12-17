Kimora Lee Simmons has publicly fired back at ex-husband Russell Simmons, calling out what she says are false claims about their daughters in a heated Instagram message.

The fashion designer and former model responded after Russell accused her of keeping him away from their children, Ming Lee Simmons, 25, and Aoki Lee Simmons, 23.

In a post shared to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Kimora made her position clear. She wrote that her "girls" are grown women and said Russell's statements were not true.

She also questioned why he was speaking from overseas instead of addressing the serious accusations made against him, referencing his move to Bali, a country without US extradition.

According to PageSix, Kimora's response came one day after Russell shared a long social media post claiming he had been "fighting" for his daughters' love for years.

He also alleged that he paid large amounts of money to Kimora during their marriage and accused her of threatening to cut off contact with their children if he took legal action against her. Russell did not provide evidence for his claims.

The former couple married in 1998 and divorced in 2009 after separating several years earlier. They share two daughters, who are now adults.

Kimora has repeatedly said that she is the primary parent in her household and that her children live with her full-time.

Kimora Lee just read the fck out of her ex husband Russell Lee Simmons after he accused her of keeping their daughters from him:



“My "girls" are GROWN WOMEN!

You know these are lies. Why are you typing from thousands of miles away in a non extradition country? Go negotiate and… pic.twitter.com/Yjc2FX72hb — Mílagro Press (@milagropress) December 15, 2025

Kimora Lee Simmons Stays Focused on Family

In a recent interview with People, Kimora explained that she does not have close relationships with the fathers of her children.

She said parenting has not always been easy but stressed that she has stayed focused on being present for her family.

She described herself as the main support system at home and said that role has shaped who she is today.

Russell Simmons has lived outside the United States since 2017 after multiple women accused him of rape and sexual misconduct, DailyMail reported.

He has denied the allegations. In 2020, a documentary titled "On the Record" focused on the accusations against him. Earlier this year, another woman filed a lawsuit accusing him of rape in the 1990s.

Kimora did not address the details of the legal cases in her Instagram post, but her message made clear she is frustrated by what she views as public misstatements about her parenting and her daughters' lives.

Her tone suggested she is protective of Ming and Aoki and unwilling to let their names be used in online disputes.

Russell has not responded directly to Kimora's latest comments. Representatives for him did not immediately comment.