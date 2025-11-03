Actress Sydney Sweeney was spotted having an intense late-night confrontation with her ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino, after leaving a private dinner in Santa Monica on November 1, 2025.

The former couple unexpectedly reunited later that evening, during which the "Euphoria" star showed visible frustration and vocalized her feelings against Davino, with witnesses reporting her saying, "I don't believe you. Please leave, leave me alone."

The encounter between the two followed a private dinner at the upscale Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi, where Sweeney had been dining with friends. Afterward, she left in an Uber but was later seen entering a vehicle driven by Davino, appearing to try and avoid media attention. Their meeting ended at the actress' residence with a heated exchange.

The intense public confrontation came more than seven months after the former couple, who had been dating since 2018 and got engaged in 2022, officially ended their relationship in early 2025. They postponed their wedding twice, initially in February 2025 due to busy careers, and then called off the wedding altogether by March. Sweeney quietly deleted photos of them together, fueling breakup rumors, which were later confirmed by her in May 2025.

Sweeney's demanding career played a significant role in the split, where she was reportedly overwhelmed by balancing work and relationship pressures. She has several ongoing projects, including the hit series "Euphoria," a Christy Martin biopic, the film "Scandalous!," and others. Reports revealed that differences over the timing of marriage and starting a family also contributed to the breakup, as Davino wanted those things sooner than Sweeney felt ready for.

The couple had lived apart for months prior to their split, with Sweeney reportedly staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel during a difficult period. Despite their breakup, neither has publicly discussed the details of their split or the reasons behind the recent confrontation.

Since the breakup, Sweeney has been linked romantically to music executive Scooter Braun, but the late-night encounter with Davino has left many wondering about the current dynamics between the two former partners. This incident continues to attract media attention as fans await any further statements from either party.