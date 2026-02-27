A new surveillance video has surfaced in the abduction case of Nancy Guthrie, but the FBI says it does not move the investigation forward.

According to a source connected to the case, the FBI reviewed the newly discovered footage and determined it is a "dead end."

The agency reportedly examined the area shown in the video, including where the cars entered and exited, and concluded the vehicles have no link to the kidnapping.

The video was recorded in the early morning hours of February 1, the day investigators believe Guthrie was taken from her Tucson, Arizona home.

The footage came from a street-facing Ring camera at a house in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood, about 2.5 miles — or roughly seven minutes — from Guthrie's property.

Time stamps show the camera captured activity between 12:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. Mountain Time, TMZ reported.

During that window, about a dozen cars drove past the home on what is described as a back road that avoids major intersections.

Two vehicles were seen passing by at 2:31 a.m. and 2:36 a.m., traveling in opposite directions. It is unclear whether those clips show two different cars or the same one making a return trip.

Authorities are preparing to return Nancy Guthrie's home to her family after sealing it off as a crime scene for nearly a month, according to officials. The FBI is moving its command post to Phoenix to continue reviewing evidence. @AaronKatersky reports. https://t.co/WfCOTSiCxi pic.twitter.com/CFmngf8nXK — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) February 27, 2026

FBI Says New Ring Video Not Linked to Guthrie Case

Earlier security footage from Guthrie's own front porch showed an armed suspect approaching her door at 2:12 a.m.

Her pacemaker reportedly stopped transmitting around 2:28 a.m., placing the suspected abduction within that short time frame.

Despite hopes that the new video might offer fresh clues, investigators determined the traffic captured on the Ring camera does not connect to the crime.

The case remains unsolved more than three weeks after Guthrie, 84, was reported missing.

Authorities have detained several individuals for questioning but later released them. No suspects have been publicly identified.

The Pima County Sheriff's Office and the FBI recently conducted what was described as a final sweep of Guthrie's home.

According to the NY Post, evidence collected at the scene, including traces of blood, is still under review. Sheriff Chris Nanos has warned that DNA testing could take up to a year.

Meanwhile, Guthrie's family has announced a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to her safe return. The large reward reflects growing concern as time passes.