Julianne Hough is making a big-screen return eight years after her last starring role, joining Maggie Gyllenhaal's feminist reimagining of "Frankenstein," titled "The Bride!"

The 37-year-old "Dancing With the Stars" judge expressed her excitement at the London premiere, telling Deadline, "It was amazing. I honestly couldn't imagine a different project."

She praised Gyllenhaal's vision, calling the film "truly iconic" and celebrating its "message of feminism through empowerment and rock and roll punk."

Hough revealed that her role includes appearing in a movie within the movie, which offered her a fresh perspective on acting.

"I'm having a new experience with all of you as well," she said. The experience, she added, made seeing the final product on screen particularly thrilling, E! News reported.

The film also marks a reunion for the Gyllenhaal siblings, as Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the project alongside his sister.

Hough described working with Jake as "amazing" and highlighted his professionalism, humility, and energy on set.

She added, "He's obviously been doing this forever, and just the humility and excitement that he had to come into the studio... we worked together, and it was so much fun."

Director Maggie Gyllenhaal said she was honored to work with both Jake and her husband, Peter Sarsgaard, sharing with Entertainment Weekly that it was the first time she collaborated with Jake since "Donnie Darko" in 2001.

According to Yahoo, she described Jake as "so funny, so generous, so loving, and such a pleasure to have on set," noting his singing, dancing, and charm added a special touch to the production.

Having her husband, Peter, on set while managing such a large-scale project was "such a gift" to Gyllenhaal, who called the cast "really brilliant actors" and said it was "a total gift to have them."

Hough, who has largely focused on television and live performances in recent years, said she felt a strong connection to the film's empowering themes.

"The fact that I got to be a part of Maggie's vision... I just think it's so incredible, and she's just such an amazing director," she said.