LeAnn Rimes is opening up about her health and wellness journey after a surprising onstage dental emergency earlier this year.

During a June concert, the Grammy-winning singer's dental bridge fell out mid-performance, yet she calmly ran to the side of the stage, popped it back in, and continued singing.

"It was the most epic experience ever," Rimes told E! News. "I don't usually have firsts in my career. That was a first and hopefully a last."

At 43, Rimes is embracing transparency about her health. She described herself as "a big biohacker," regularly using oxygen chambers, red light therapy, and sauna sessions to maintain wellness.

She is also completing a detox after filming in a location with mold exposure, which challenged her perimenopause symptoms and sometimes left her "stopping in the middle of a scene" due to brain fog.

"Health is such a big part of my life," she said. "Anytime I can take people on my health journey to show them what's new and fun and cool and what's working for me—I'm all about it."

LeAnn Rimes Opens Up About Psoriasis

Rimes is also speaking openly about her autoimmune condition, psoriasis, and her experiences with perimenopause, calling menopause "a great conversation" she is happy to share.

Her dedication to wellness extends to both her personal and professional life, ensuring she can continue performing at her best despite challenges.

Alongside her health focus, Rimes emphasized the calm, supportive life she has built with husband Eddie Cibrian.

Married since 2011, the couple has grown into a steady, loving partnership while raising Cibrian's two sons, Mason and Jake, now 22 and 18.

"Now our boys... they're grown boys. To help raise his sons—we have a very calm life, which is wonderful," she explained.

According to Yahoo, Rimes credited their long marriage to mutual support and shared priorities: "[We] know each other so well, and he's so supportive of me. We come first before anything, and we always make sure that that's the case."

Their close relationship inspired Rimes' original song "Wild Things Run," featured on the Feb. 26 episode of "9-1-1: Nashville."

She explained that the song draws on both her own relationship with Eddie and her character Dixie's connection with Chris O'Donnell's character, capturing the tension, spark, and intimacy that resonates in both.

"There are pieces of me in it, but I had a very strong vision for wanting to capture that emotion of their relationship," she said.