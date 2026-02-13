Lisa D'Amato, winner of "America's Next Top Model: All Stars," has slammed Tyra Banks over the latter's upcoming Netflix documentary "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model" for being more focused on making money rather than taking responsibility.

D'Amato, who initially featured on "America's Next Top Model cycle 5 series" of 2005 and eventually won the "All Stars" season in 201, stated to Page Six that she figures Banks is leveraging the documentary to play down the controversies of the reality show.

"In order for her to save face to make more money in the future, she's going to have to take a bit of accountability," D'Amato said, adding that she expects Banks will only claim "about 5 percent accountability" for her actions.

The Netflix series, which begins streaming Monday, promises to examine the show's "complicated legacy" through interviews with Banks, former contestants, judges, and insiders.

However, D'Amato expressed concern that Banks' admitted past missteps will be "manipulated" or "softened" to protect her image.

D'Amato on the Creative Control Behind the Documentary

D'Amato, who gave a fuller account of her feelings in an Instagram post, said she had noticed that Banks "has a heavy hand in the creative" of the documentary and hence probably wants the final narrative to be in her favor. She also expressed that she would be very attentive to the way the experiences of her former co contestants are depicted, thus saying, "I know their true experience and how much it affected their lives, so I'll be watching it more to see how that gets portrayed and edited. "

Banks in trailers for the show has acknowledged that she "knew [she] went too far" in certain areas of the episode and went on to say that she was basically trying to satisfy the audience's needs during a time when edginess was the trend in the mainstream TV.

"It was very, very intense," she said. "But you guys were demanding it, so we kept pushing more and more and more."

D'Amato, however, believes that financial motivation underlies Banks' acknowledgment. "Tyra's all about making money," she said.

"She doesn't have any real empathy for anybody else but herself." She added that, based on her own experience, the project is ultimately "a money grab for Tyra" and that Banks is "not 100 percent canceled."

D'Amato Speaks Out in Rival Documentary

D'Amato is also appearing in a competing E! documentary, "Dirty Rotten Scandals," set to premiere March 11. In a preview, she described "ANTM" as less of a modeling competition and more a form of "psychological warfare." She said: "I trusted you with my dreams. How dare you take my f***ing life away from me."

On Instagram, D'Amato framed her criticisms as part of a larger mission, writing that she's "just doing God's work" by speaking out and urged others to "stand for something or fall for anything."