Ex-Prince Andrew has not paid any of the $16.3 million settlement that his parents, the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, agreed to in order to settle a civil case by one of Jeffrey Epstein's victims, Buckingham Palace sources said on Friday.

The 2022 settlement with Virginia Giuffre occurred after she accused the ex-Duke of York of having sex with her when she was 17 and was trafficked to London by Epstein.

Andrew, 65, has always denied any illegal act and even when he gave evidence said he had no recollection of meeting Giuffre. However, he later agreed to a settlement that was widely reported to be around $15 million.

There were previous reports of King Charles' participation in the settlement with a hint towards a donation of $2.04 million, the palace insider said to the Times that the monarch did not contribute any personal money.

Royal Estates Provided Financial Support

According to reporting in The Sun, the money to fund Andrew's settlement primarily came from the estates of his parents. Roughly $9.53 million reportedly came from the late Queen Elizabeth II, and an additional $4.08 million from the estate of Prince Philip.

A source told the publication, "They bankrolled his pay-off to his accuser Virginia Giuffre. They bought his lies and helped him try and make the problem go away. His own mother, the late Queen, was left heartbroken by the scandal."

Details regarding how Andrew financed the remainder of the settlement have never been publicly disclosed. Giuffre, 41, died by suicide at her home in Western Australia in April, leaving no will and sparking a legal battle over her assets, which were speculated to be worth around $21.7 million.

Until 2025, King Charles provided Andrew with a multimillion-pound allowance, which covered his personal expenses and the estimated $4.08 million annual cost of security after the Home Office removed his police protection.

Pressure has increased on Andrew to provide a response to questions both from law enforcement and lawmakers after fresh scrutiny over the claims that he may have passed on confidential information to Epstein.

Buckingham Palace said that it was deeply worried about the allegations and would be "standing ready to support" police inquiries if demanded.