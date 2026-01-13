Netflix released the official teaser trailer for "One Piece: Into the Grand Line" on Jan. 11, 2026, showcasing the villainous Baroque Works assassins and major new characters ahead of the show's Mar. 10 premiere.​

The 90-second trailer introduces fans to the secret crime syndicate Baroque Works, with actress Lera Abova playing the mysterious Miss All Sunday, a character who will later be revealed as Nico Robin.

The preview demonstrates her terrifying Devil Fruit powers, showing her ability to sprout multiple arms from any surface or person's body. In one scene, she uses her "Doce Fleur" technique to make arms emerge from Marines' bodies, turning their weapons against them, according to Crunchyroll.​

Miss All Sunday appears alongside other Baroque Works agents featured in the trailer. Charithra Chandran plays Miss Wednesday, shown in a confrontation with crew member Nami. David Dastmalchian portrays Mr. 3, who controls candle wax, while Camrus Johnson plays Mr. 5, whose body parts can create explosions.

Jazzara Jaslyn appears as Miss Valentine, who can change her body weight, and Sophia Anne Caruso plays Miss Goldenweek, who uses hypnotic paint to control enemies.​

The trailer also spotlights the return of the Straw Hat crew as they enter the Grand Line, Anime News Network reported. Fans get glimpses of new locations, including Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island. The preview features the debut of Tony Tony Chopper, the blue-nosed reindeer-human hybrid voiced by Mikaela Hoover, who serves as the crew's doctor.​

Additional new cast members include Callum Kerr as Marine Captain Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, and Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha. Joe Manganiello joins as Mr. 0, the leader of Baroque Works, also known as Sir Crocodile, though his character remains largely hidden in the trailer.​

Netflix has confirmed that "One Piece: Into the Grand Line" premieres on Mar. 10, 2026, and a third season is already in production. The series continues to adapt Eiichiro Oda's beloved manga, with creator Oda praising the live-action team's work on bringing characters like Chopper to life, as per Anime Corner.