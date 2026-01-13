Zoe Saldaña has officially become the highest-grossing actor of all time, surpassing Scarlett Johansson with a worldwide box office total exceeding $15.4 billion after the release of "Avatar: Fire and Ash."​

The 47-year-old actress reached the milestone less than a month after "Avatar: Fire and Ash" premiered in theaters on Dec. 19, 2025. As of Jan. 13, 2026, the third installment in James Cameron's sci-fi franchise has grossed $1.23 billion worldwide, with $344 million coming from domestic theaters and $888 million from international markets.​

Saldaña's films have reportedly accumulated approximately $15.47 billion in worldwide box office revenue from her leading roles. This achievement places her ahead of Johansson, who previously held the record after "Jurassic World Rebirth" pushed her total to $14.8 billion in July 2025, according to The Guardian.​

Saldaña has starred in three of the highest-grossing films in cinema history: 2009's "Avatar," which remains the top-grossing film of all time with $2.9 billion; 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," the second-highest earner; and 2022's "Avatar: The Way of Water," which ranks third.

She has appeared in four movies that have crossed the $2 billion threshold globally, including "Avengers: Infinity War," Variety reported.​

Beyond the "Avatar" franchise, Saldaña played Gamora in three "Guardians of the Galaxy" films and portrayed Nyota Uhura in the "Star Trek" trilogy, which collectively earned over $1 billion worldwide.

Her record-breaking achievement comes less than a year after she won her first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in "Emilia Pérez" at the 2025 Oscars.​

Samuel L. Jackson now ranks third on the list of highest-grossing actors with approximately $14.6 billion, followed by Robert Downey Jr. at $14.3 billion and Chris Pratt at $14.1 billion. Saldaña is expected to continue playing Neytiri in the planned fourth and fifth "Avatar" films, scheduled for release in 2029 and 2031, as per Parade.​