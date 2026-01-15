The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has confirmed that Ethan Browne, the 52-year-old son of singer-songwriter Jackson Browne, died from the combined toxic effects of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and lidocaine.​

The medical examiner's office released the autopsy results on Tuesday, January 13, ruling Ethan's death as accidental. The report came nearly two months after the model and actor was found unresponsive in his home on the morning of November 25, 2025.​

Medical experts note that the combination of these substances is particularly dangerous. Fentanyl is an extremely potent synthetic opioid, while methamphetamine is a powerful stimulant, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Lidocaine, typically used as a local anesthetic, can be harmful in high doses or when mixed with other drugs. Together, these substances can disrupt heart rhythm and breathing, significantly increasing the risk of fatal overdose.​

Jackson Browne announced his son's passing on November 26, 2025, through a statement on his Facebook page. The statement expressed deep sorrow and requested privacy for the family during the difficult time, People reported.​

Ethan Browne worked across multiple creative industries throughout his career. He appeared in the 1995 cyber thriller "Hackers," featuring Angelina Jolie, and the 2004 film "Raising Helen," starring Kate Hudson. He also had a role in a 2002 episode of the short-lived superhero series "Birds of Prey".​

Beyond acting, Ethan worked as a fashion model and appeared in campaigns for designers including Isaac Mizrahi. He later ventured into music, founding Spinside Records, an imprint associated with his father's independent label Inside Recordings.​

Ethan was the son of Jackson Browne and actress Phyllis Major, who died by suicide in 1976 when Ethan was just a toddler. In a 2022 interview, Jackson Browne praised Ethan as a devoted father, saying he was proud seeing him with his children.​

The medical examiner did not find evidence of intentional self-harm. The ruling highlights ongoing concerns about accidental overdoses involving multiple substances, particularly synthetic opioids like fentanyl, as per AXS.​