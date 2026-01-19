Melania Trump's long-anticipated documentary debut is facing early headwinds, with advance ticket sales reportedly falling well short of expectations just weeks before its scheduled premiere.

The film, titled "MELANIA" and directed by Brett Ratner, is said to have carried a production budget of roughly $40 million and promises an unusually intimate look at Trump's time as first lady, as well as her marriage to President Donald Trump.

But sources familiar with early sales patterns say interest at the box office has been muted so far.

According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who reported the figures on his Substack, theaters in key markets are seeing little movement. One source said that in New York City, "only a handful of seats have been booked," adding that Palm Beach, a longtime Trump stronghold, is "no better."

The source summed it up, "Even in Trump country, theaters are practically empty."

The documentary is being distributed by Amazon/MGM, and insiders say the studio had initially projected a strong showing based on Trump's high-profile status and the promise of behind-the-scenes access to a famously private public figure.

Weak Sales Raise Red Flags Ahead of Premiere

As the premiere approaches, the lack of advance momentum has reportedly sparked internal concern.

One source said the studio was expecting "a big turnout," but added that enthusiasm "so far, it's not materializing."

The sluggish sales have been discouraging enough that executives are said to be weighing whether to limit transparency around the film's opening numbers.

"They may even hold back official box office numbers if the opening is weaker than expected," a source familiar with the discussions said.

Another insider cautioned that curiosity alone may not be enough to drive ticket buyers.

"It's a high-profile project, but hype doesn't always translate into ticket sales," the source said. "People are curious, but they're not rushing to buy tickets yet."

The film's premise, a rare glimpse into Melania's life in the White House and her role alongside her husband, was initially viewed as a potential draw, especially given how little she has revealed publicly over the years. Expectations appear to have cooled significantly as the release date nears.

News of the soft advance sales follows an awkward moment involving the president himself. Trump was asked by reporters aboard Air Force One whether he had seen the documentary.

"I've seen pieces of it," he replied, before calling the film "incredible."

Trump then attempted to boost interest by comparing the project to his wife's past publishing success, noting that "she did a book, and the book was a big number one bestseller," before adding that the documentary "seems to be captivating a lot of people."

He went on to hype the premiere, saying it would be held at the Trump Kennedy Center and describing it as "a very hard ticket."