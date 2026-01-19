Valentino Garavani, the Italian fashion designer whose name became synonymous with timeless elegance, the power of glamour, and the enduring allure of couture, has died at the age of 93. His passing on Monday at his residence in Rome was confirmed by a statement from the Valentino Foundation, noting that he died peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

"Our founder, Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones. The lying in state will be held at PM23 in Piazza Mignanelli 23 on Wednesday January 21st and Thursday January 22nd, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. The funeral will take place on Friday, January 23rd at the Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri, in Piazza della Repubblica 8 in Rome, at 11 am."

Born Valentino Clemente Ludovico Garavani on May 11, 1932, in Voghera, Italy, he was drawn to fashion from a young age. His formal studies in Paris at the École des Beaux-Arts and the Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne helped shape his mastery of design and technique. After apprenticeships with esteemed houses in Paris, Valentino returned to Italy and, in 1960, founded the Maison Valentino in Rome with his business partner, Giancarlo Giammetti.

Valentino's rise in the fashion world was swift and distinguished. He brought a unique voice to Italian couture at a time when Paris dominated the global fashion stage. His designs were defined by sumptuous fabrics, impeccable tailoring, and a signature color that came to be known simply as "Valentino red." That vivid scarlet hue became his hallmark, embodying romance and bold femininity. He dressed royalty, first ladies, and cinema icons alike. Jacqueline Kennedy famously wore his creations throughout her public life, while movie stars from Elizabeth Taylor to Julia Roberts walked red carpets in garments that bore his imprint.

Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, Valentino expanded his influence with collections that celebrated both opulence and understated grace. His 1968 all-white couture collection was a landmark in fashion history, earning critical acclaim and cementing his reputation as a designer whose vision transcended trend and time. Celebrities and social elites flocked to his salon on Via Condotti, a street that would become inseparable from his name and legacy.

Valentino also became a symbol of Italian style on the world stage. At a moment when fashion sought to define itself beyond geographic boundaries, he championed Italian craftsmanship and sophistication, turning his atelier into a global beacon of luxury. His influence reached beyond couture; his ready-to-wear lines and diffusion lines made elements of high fashion accessible without compromising artistic integrity.

Despite the growing pace of fashion and the advent of minimalism and avant-garde aesthetics, Valentino remained true to a vision that prioritized beauty, femininity, and celebration of form. His runway shows were events in themselves, occasions where elegance was not simply presented but celebrated. The designer's philosophy could be distilled into something simple yet powerful: clothes should make people feel beautiful. That ethos underscored decades of work and endeared him to clients around the world.

In 2008, after a glittering career that reshaped the industry, Valentino retired, marking the end of an era with a final couture show in Paris. Yet his presence in fashion persisted long after he stepped away from the atelier. He continued to attend shows, offer insight, and embody the spirit of the house that bore his name. Documentaries and profiles, including the acclaimed 2008 film Valentino: The Last Emperor, captured his creative process and the unique world he built around his life's work.

Valentino's life was also marked by enduring personal and professional relationships. His partnership with Giammetti, both in business and in life, was a defining element of his journey, one that extended over decades and grounded the growth of the Valentino brand. His loyalty to friends, clients, and collaborators was often remarked upon, as was his passion for the rituals and traditions of couture.

The fashion industry has begun to respond to news of his death with tributes that recognize not only his creative genius but his role as a mentor and cultural figure. Designers, former colleagues, and those who knew him personally have shared memories of a man whose impact will endure through the countless gowns, silhouettes, and moments of beauty he created.

Plans for public tributes are already being organized in Rome. According to statements from his foundation, Valentino will lie in state in Piazza Mignanelli on Wednesday and Thursday, with a funeral service scheduled for January 23 at the Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri.

Valentino Garavani's legacy is woven into the fabric of fashion history—a testament to the power of elegance as an enduring language. His designs will remain icons of craftsmanship and beauty, continuing to inspire designers and wearers alike for generations. Raiments that once graced red carpets and royal soirées will stand as reminders of an era when glamour was reimagined with every stitch he crafted.