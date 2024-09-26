Sophia Loren celebrated her 90th birthday in style, and a video shared by fashion icon Giorgio Armani left fans in awe. The clip, posted on Armani's Instagram, captured a heartwarming moment from her birthday dinner where she was serenaded by loved ones.

Sophia, clearly overwhelmed by the warm attention, smiled and covered her face with her hands before applauding those around her. She was dressed in a stunning white ensemble from Giorgio Armani Privé.

In the video, Sophia sported perfectly styled hair and was adorned with a lavish array of diamonds and jewelry, showcasing her timeless elegance. Fans quickly reacted to the post, filling the comments with heart emojis and calling her "incredible."

"ICONIC FOREVER," wrote one fan. "Sophia Loren, an actress of undeniable talent and dazzling beauty. I wish you all the best, Madame," a second penned. A third social media user called Sophia "timeless, gorgeous and elegant."

One of the photos Armani shared showed a touching moment between the two, where Sophia kissed him on the cheek, while another depicted her resting her head on his shoulder. In a caption, Armani wrote, "ear Sophia, with my warmest wishes for such an important birthday. ⁣I am with you from afar. ⁣I hope to hug you again soon. Giorgio Armani."

Loren's fans were especially pleased to see her looking so well after a serious accident she had the previous year.

The actress had suffered multiple fractures to her hip and femur after a fall at her home in Switzerland, which required surgery. Afterward, she reassured fans that she was recovering with rehabilitation and some rest.

Reflecting on aging, Sophia has always been candid about her journey through life. She once told 'W Magazine*,

"At 20, I never imagined living to 80, but time passes, and suddenly you're there," she told 'W Magazine' in 2021.

"When I look in the mirror, I cheer for myself," she told 'AARP' in 2020 about her 90th milestone birthday. "It's not about being beautiful or great — it's about feeling secure and happy inside."