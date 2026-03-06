Survivor Season 49 winner Savannah Louie is speaking out after her early exit from Survivor 50, saying that rumored pregame alliances may not fully explain why she was voted out just days into the competition.

Louie, a former TV news reporter and anchor, was eliminated during the season's second episode after only six days on the beach in Fiji.

While some players suggested that alliances formed before filming may have shaped the vote, Louie says she cannot confirm that claim because she was not part of any such plans.

"I mean, it did kind of feel like me, Jenna and Joe were like the little scraps, the little leftovers of it all," Louie told Page Six, referring to fellow players Jenna Lewis-Dougherty and Joe Hunter.

"As far as pregame goes, I wasn't on any of calls with these people, so I can't really speak to what they may or may not have done."

Still, Louie acknowledged that longtime friendships among returning contestants can quietly shape the game. She pointed to players such as Cirie Fields and Ozzy Lusth, who have known each other for years through the Survivor community.

"The game isn't necessarily over when the cameras stop on day 26," she said. "You do have pre-existing relationships and it can make it really hard as someone who comes into the game without any of that."

‘Survivor 50’ star Savannah Louie speaks out about alleged pregame alliances after emotional vote-off https://t.co/2pTzlUZV4I pic.twitter.com/frMWgKiZYp — Page Six (@PageSix) March 6, 2026

Savannah Louie Admits Her Winner Status

According to Louie, several alliances were visible from the start. She described a trio of Christian Hubicki, Rick Devens and Emily Flippen working together, with Fields also connected to the group while bringing Lusth along.

"Those five pretty much ruled everything that was happening in the game," Louie said.

But Louie believes her recent victory in Season 49 may have played the biggest role in her elimination.

The reality star won the previous season just weeks before filming began for Season 50. Because of the tight schedule, she had little time to build relationships with returning contestants before the game started.

"If you have the new kid on the block who comes onto your tribe and you know she's a winner, you assume she played a pretty good game," Louie told Newsweek.

"That's scary. And I don't blame my tribe. If I was my tribe, I would have voted me out day one."

Louie said she initially planned to hide the fact that she won Season 49 and claim she finished fifth. However, word had already spread among players before they arrived in Fiji.

"Once we found out some people knew, it's safe to assume everybody knows," she said, adding that owning the truth became the best option.