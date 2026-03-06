Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, is once again under fire after a former girlfriend claimed that a controversial photograph linked to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation showed him participating in CPR training, rather than engaging in inappropriate conduct.

The photo, released recently as part of millions of pages unveiled by the U.S. Department of Justice related to the Epstein case, depicts Andrew kneeling over an unidentified woman whose face is obscured.

The image has reignited public debate over his association with Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

As per RadarOnline, Lady Victoria Hervey, 49, a former girlfriend of Andrew, addressed the image during a podcast interview, asserting that the photograph was taken during a medical training exercise.

She claimed that Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's close associate and a trained emergency medical technician, conducted the course. "He's learning to give someone CPR there," Hervey said.

Hervey also maintained her long-standing defense of Andrew, denying allegations made by Epstein's accusers and calling one infamous photo of Andrew with Virginia Giuffre "fake."

Her explanation was met with sharp criticism and disbelief on social media. Many people thought the claim was ridiculous and made fun of the attempt to reinterpret the image. Observers noted that rather than quelling speculation, Hervey's comments intensified online trolling and spawned new jokes and memes targeting Andrew.

Andrew, 66, has consistently denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein and has faced increasing scrutiny in recent weeks over his previous role as the United Kingdom's special representative for international trade and investment.

He was recently released under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, connected to allegations he shared sensitive information with Epstein during his diplomatic work.

Read more: Jeffrey Epstein Survivor Reveals Harrowing Abuse Story in Notorious Island with Prince Andrew Being Present in New Allegations

Ex-Prince Andrew Calls Treatment by Royals 'Deeply Unfair' Following Arrest

Meanwhile, as per OK Magazine, former Prince Andrew is reportedly feeling a sense of injustice after being stripped of his royal titles and arrested in connection with his past association with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

According to royal expert Andrew Lownie, the ex-Duke of York believes it is "deeply unfair" that members of the royal family, including King Charles III, have distanced themselves from him amid mounting public scrutiny.

"He still thinks he's anointed — that it's deeply unfair people have turned on him," Lownie told People magazine.

Andrew, the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein. He stepped back from royal duties in November 2019 following a widely criticized BBC interview about his relationship with Epstein and convicted associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Queen Elizabeth took away Andrew's military and royal duties in January 2022. Then, in November 2025, King Charles formally revoked Andrew's remaining royal titles, including his style of "His Royal Highness" and his title as Duke of York.

Lownie suggested Andrew's perspective is shaped by a lifetime of privilege. "He has been pampered all the way through his life, in this bubble," Lownie said. "Status is everything to him — it's his only sense of identity."

Andrew's arrest on Feb. 19 came on suspicion of misconduct while in public office.

Lownie alleged that Andrew and others in his circle believed they could operate without scrutiny. "They thought they'd be able to operate like this under the radar," he said, referring also to Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who has faced scrutiny for her connections to Epstein and Maxwell. "They're clearly up to their necks in exploiting their royal status."

The scandal has also impacted Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Lownie said the sisters are "caught between a rock and a hard place over loyalty to their parents and their future."