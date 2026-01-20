Brooklyn Beckham has reached a breaking point in his long-running feud with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

Sources tell Page Six that the eldest Beckham child's explosive posts on social media this week mark what insiders describe as a "massive breakdown in trust" between the couple and his famous parents.

According to one source, the feud reached a climax "last week," just days before Brooklyn released a string of posts accusing his family of controlling him and interfering in his personal life.

"From Brooklyn and [wife] Nicola [Peltz's] perspective they have tried everything they can to repair the relationship privately with David and Victoria, they've tried to talk it out, have tried to have meetings with them, but ultimately in the end they just didn't trust them anymore," the insider revealed.

Tensions Explode Over Wedding and Family Control

The feud reportedly stretches back to Brooklyn's 2022 wedding to Nicola.

In his Instagram posts, Brooklyn claimed that his parents "repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name" in the weeks leading up to the ceremony.

He added, "My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."

He also accused his mother, Victoria, of canceling plans to make Nicola's wedding dress at the last minute, forcing the couple to find a replacement designer. Brooklyn alleged that Victoria "hijacked" the couple's first dance and "danced very inappropriately on me in front of everybody," leaving him feeling "uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

In addition, he said other family members undermined his wife, claiming that the night before the wedding, relatives suggested Nicola was "not blood" and "not family."

Brooklyn also wrote that his parents "have been trying endlessly to ruin [his] relationship" with his wife.

He accused his parents of valuing "public promotion and endorsements above all else" and claimed he participated in "every fashion show, every party and every press activity to show 'our perfect family.'" For Brooklyn, the culmination of these tensions left him with no choice but to step back.

'Standing Up for Myself': Brooklyn Speaks Out

In his Jan. 19 posts, the 26-year-old photographer made clear he no longer wants contact with his parents. "I do not want to reconcile with my family," he wrote via Instagram Stories. "I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family."

He continued, accusing David, 50, and Victoria, 51, of "performative social media posts, family events, and inauthentic relationships."

He described seeing firsthand "the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade."

Brooklyn also addressed the pressure his parents reportedly placed on him over public image, asserting that he and Nicola now want a life free from manipulation. "My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family," he wrote.

Attempts at Reconciliation and Ongoing Strain

Despite Brooklyn's public statements, sources indicate that David and Victoria remain hopeful about mending the relationship.

One insider told People earlier this month, "All they want is to repair the relationship with their son and his wife, they still hope and believe they will be able to come together."

Brooklyn reportedly communicated that his parents could only contact him through lawyers. Meanwhile, the rift has affected the extended family, including siblings Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14, as Brooklyn and Nicola have withdrawn from several family events over the past year.

For Brooklyn and Nicola, the feud appears to have reached its point of no return. As one source put it, "They've had it and just want to move on in their lives. Last week was the last straw, they just couldn't handle it anymore."