Nicola Peltz Beckham is facing fresh accusations of deepening the growing feud between Brooklyn Beckham and his famous family, as signs of the long-running rift continue to surface publicly and online.

At the center of the drama is Brooklyn Beckham, 26, who has remained estranged from his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, for more than a year.

Sources say the divide has only widened since his 2022 marriage to actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, 31.

Brooklyn has been living full-time in the US with his wife and has grown much closer to her powerful family, while contact with his own parents has nearly stopped.

The latest spark came after Nicola quietly erased photos of the Beckham family from her Instagram page.

According to ENews, fans noticed that several posts featuring David, Victoria, and Brooklyn's siblings were deleted, including a warm birthday tribute Nicola once shared for Victoria in April 2024.

The move has been seen by insiders as a clear sign that tensions are still high.

Brooklyn has also taken strong steps on social media. Reports say he blocked his parents and even his younger brother Cruz on Instagram over the holidays.

Cruz later confirmed this, saying his parents "woke up blocked... as did I." Sources claim Brooklyn made the choice for his "mental health," adding that Nicola supports his decisions.

Nicola Peltz, accused of being behind Beckham family war, is still stoking the flames: sources https://t.co/d8IX2f73hw pic.twitter.com/DboSOK8Jo7 — Page Six (@PageSix) January 14, 2026

Insider Claims Brooklyn Prioritizes Nicola Peltz

The fallout has stretched far beyond social media. Brooklyn and Nicola skipped major family moments, including David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations and events tied to David's knighthood in the UK.

Invitations were reportedly sent, but the couple declined. One insider said David and Victoria are hurt but still hope to repair the relationship.

People close to the situation believe Brooklyn is caught in the middle. "Brooklyn wants to do anything to make Nicola happy," one source said, while adding that the situation has "gotten out of control."

Another source questioned Nicola's actions, asking, "What is Nicola trying to prove?" after the Instagram deletions brought new attention to the feud, PageSix reported.

The rift is not new. Tension reportedly began before Brooklyn and Nicola's lavish wedding in 2022, when Victoria stepped back from designing Nicola's wedding dress.

The situation worsened after a controversial moment at the reception left Nicola upset, according to sources.