Grammy-winning soprano Renée Fleming has withdrawn from two scheduled performances at the Kennedy Center in May 2026, becoming the latest artist to cancel shows at the venue since President Donald Trump added his name to the historic building.

Fleming was set to perform with conductor James Gaffigan and the National Symphony Orchestra on May 29-30, 2026, in concerts titled "Appalachian Spring." The Kennedy Center posted a statement on its website this week explaining that Fleming withdrew due to "a scheduling conflict," adding that "a new soloist and repertoire will be announced at a later date, and the remainder of the program remains unchanged."

The soprano's cancellation comes one year after she resigned from her role as Artistic Advisor at Large to the Kennedy Center in February 2025, according to the Associated Press. Fleming stepped down after Trump fired Kennedy Center Chairman David Rubenstein and President Deborah Rutter, both of whom had overseen the institution during Fleming's long relationship with the venue.

In a statement at the time, Fleming said she "treasured the bipartisan support for this institution as a beacon of America at our best."

Fleming received a Kennedy Center Honor in December 2023, joining comedian Billy Crystal, singer Barry Gibb, rapper Queen Latifah, and singer Dionne Warwick as recipients. She has performed at the Kennedy Center more than 25 times throughout her career and previously curated the Renée Fleming VOICES series at the venue.​

The Kennedy Center has faced a growing wave of cancellations since Trump appointed himself chairman of the board in February 2025 and removed previous leadership. In December 2025, the board voted to rename the facility "The Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts," adding Trump's name to the building's exterior signage.

Legal experts have said the name change requires congressional approval because Congress established the center by law in 1964 as a memorial to President John F. Kennedy.

Since the rebrand, numerous high-profile artists have pulled out of Kennedy Center engagements. Lin-Manuel Miranda canceled a planned production of "Hamilton" scheduled for March through April 2026.

Composer Stephen Schwartz, banjo player Béla Fleck, actress Issa Rae, folk singer Kristy Lee, jazz group The Cookers, and dance company Doug Varone and Dancers have all withdrawn from scheduled performances, ABC News reported.

The Washington National Opera announced in January 2026 that it would leave the Kennedy Center after 55 years, citing financial strain and a "financially challenging relationship" with the venue. The opera company, which has performed at the center since the building opened in 1971, plans to relocate its performances to alternative venues in Washington.

Richard Grenell, who Trump appointed as president of the Kennedy Center, has criticized artists who canceled performances, calling them "far-left political activists" and saying "boycotting the arts to show you support the arts is a form of derangement syndrome."

Grenell said the artists who are canceling "were booked by the previous far left leadership" and claimed their actions prove the former team prioritized "booking far-left political activists rather than artists willing to perform for everyone regardless of their political beliefs."

Fleming has not responded to requests for comment about her May cancellation. The soprano currently serves as Artist Development Advisor for Wolf Trap Opera, a position she accepted after leaving the Kennedy Center, as per The Violin Channel.